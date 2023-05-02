Shopper’s Corner customer spotlight: Alex Mendoza

Santa Cruz resident Alex Mendoza has been a loyal customer of Shopper’s Corner for 17 years. The biology teacher at Silver Creek High School in San Jose was first introduced to the store by a friend’s father and hasn’t looked back since.

Mendoza praises Shopper’s for its wide variety of products, from affordable anchovies to top-grade, name-brand mustards. The store also offers a selection of craft and local beers, as well as hard-to-find items like country-style ribs.

In addition to its diverse product offerings, Mendoza loves the sense of community he finds at Shopper’s. He frequents the store four times a week and enjoys seeing familiar faces among the cashiers, butchers, and stockers.

I grew up with my family raising cattle. So you can take my word when I say Shopper’s has the best meats around. — Alex Mendoza

Mendoza, who grew up in Santa Maria and is a fan of the area’s produce, appreciates Shopper’s selection of both organic and conventional vegetables. He also regularly purchases cheese, thick center-cut pork chops, porterhouse and rib eye steaks, sausages, bacon, prawns, little neck clams, swordfish, pancetta, and deli meats from the store’s butcher shop.

(Paul Eisenberg)

As someone who values local businesses, Mendoza admires Shopper’s longevity and commitment to quality. The store has weathered everything from economic downturns to a global pandemic, yet remains a staple in the community.

Mendoza sees himself as part of the Shopper’s team and even enjoys retrieving and returning shopping carts from the parking lot. For him, Shopper’s is more than just a grocery store; it’s a place where he feels at home.

With customers like Mendoza, it’s clear that Shopper’s Corner has something special to offer.

* * *

Get to know Alex Mendoza

Alex Mendoza, 17-Year Customer, Santa Cruz

Occupation: Biology Teacher, Silver Creek High School, San Jose

Hobbies: Bicycling, motorcycling, skateboarding, RC planes and cars, hiking, walking, cooking

* * *

Recipe of the Week

Slow Cooker Carnitas

Ingredients

2 kg / 4 lb pork shoulder (pork butt) , skinless, boneless (5lb/2.5kg bone in) (Note 1)

2 1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 onion , chopped

1 jalapeno , deseeded, chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

3/4 cup juice from orange (2 oranges)

RUB

1 tbsp dried oregano

2 tsp ground cumin

1 tbsp olive oil

Instructions

Rinse and dry the pork shoulder, rub all over with salt and pepper.

Combine the Rub ingredients then rub all over the pork.

Place the pork in a slow cooker (fat cap up), top with the onion, jalapeño, minced garlic (don’t worry about spreading it) and squeeze over the juice of the oranges.

Slow Cook on low for 10 hours or on high for 7 hours. (Note 2 for other cook methods)

Pork should be tender enough to shred. Remove from slow cooker and let cool slightly. Then shred using two forks.

Optional: Skim off the fat from the juices remaining in the slow cooker and discard.

If you have a lot more than 2 cups of juice, then reduce it down to about 2 cups. The liquid will be salty, it is the seasoning for the pork. Set liquid aside – don’t bother straining onion etc, it’s super soft.

TO CRISP: