Housing Santa Cruz County hosts community conversations and celebrations for Affordable Housing Month

Finding an affordable place to live in Santa Cruz County isn’t easy these days. But finding a way to meaningfully change that is about to become a lot easier. Housing Santa Cruz County (HSCC), a diverse coalition dedicated to making Santa Cruz County affordable to all, is giving residents ample opportunities during the month of May to learn, discuss, and work together to advance affordable housing solutions across the County.

County residents are invited to join the launch of Affordable Housing Month festivities with a street-fair vibe at Cabrillo College this Saturday, May 6. (Housing Santa Cruz County)

“We’re so excited to bring our neighbors together for these critical community conversations and events,” said Elaine Johnson, Executive Director of HSCC. “We are so appreciative of the diverse voices and points of view that will be shared during Affordable Housing Month,” Johnson said.

County residents are invited to join the launch of Affordable Housing Month festivities with a street-fair vibe at Cabrillo College this Saturday, May 6, at the Affordable Housing Month Community Conversation & Celebration.

The event, co-hosted with Santa Cruz Public Libraries, will kick off the month’s conversation and celebration with live conversation, Q&A, and a book signing with Shane Phillips, author of “The Affordable City.” The event will also include a kid’s corner with a book reading by author Leticia Hernandez-Linares, an outdoor resource fair, food trucks, and live music from Matt Masih and the Messengers.

We’re going to make change for our communities and we’re going to do it the right way – inviting all our neighbors in, embracing our County’s values of welcoming and belonging, and learning and acting together. — Elaine Johnson, Executive Director of HSCC

The National Low Income Housing Coalition named Santa Cruz County as the second most expensive county in the nation to rent a home in their most recent data from 2020. The County’s housing supply issues, which have been impacted by the floods in South County to ongoing wildfire recovery in North County and everywhere in between, have only exacerbated the County’s housing costs and resident’s housing needs.

“This is why our Santa Cruz County neighbors are counting on us to advance solutions that bring more affordable, accessible, and stable homes in our County,” said Johnson. “We need to think practically and act sustainably — but dream big. This is why I’m so excited that Dr Tiffany Manuel is joining us in Santa Cruz County to help us envision what that can look like.”

On May 11, the public is invited to the Temple Beth El for ”Building Public Will for Action, ” a discussion with nationally-acclaimed strategist and social scientist Dr. Tiffany Manuel about reimagining our future and thinking strategically to advance housing, open space and climate issues from 4-6:30 p.m. Local leaders also are invited to a luncheon and talk with DrT earlier in the day. “Reimagining Issues that Determine our Future in Santa Cruz County” will be 1-4:30 p.m.

The conversations and connections that will happen this month will have meaningful impacts on the future of affordable housing in our community. Please join us. — Elaine Johnson, Executive Director of HSCC

Working together, HSCC is building a leadership and organizational structure needed to align the political and community will necessary to create the housing — especially affordable housing — that Santa Cruz County needs to thrive. Learn more .

For more opportunities to learn and engage during the month:

Visit www.housingsantacruzcounty.com/affordable-housing-month for the full list of offerings during the month.