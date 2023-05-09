Celebrate the volunteers who make Santa Cruz County great at the 2023 Be the Difference Awards

When the community is in need, who always answers the call?
Volunteers.
Celebrate the extraordinary volunteers who make Santa Cruz County a better place to live. The Volunteer Center of Santa Cruz County is proud to announce the 2023 Be the Difference Awards, a special event that honors the individuals, groups, and businesses that transform our community through volunteerism. The awards luncheon will take place on Wednesday, May 24, from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at the breathtaking Cocoanut Grove Ballroom, located in the Boardwalk.
Presented by the Santa Cruz Community Credit Union, the Be the Difference Awards recognize the top 50 volunteers in six categories of service: promoting social and economic justice, providing health and wellness, empowering youth and families, building a sustainable community, creating vibrant arts and cultural experiences, and rebuilding the community after disasters.
Karen Delaney, the Volunteer Center Executive Director, shares, “The gifts of time, dedication, and compassion given by this year’s honorees - to both the causes they care about and the community at large - is unmatched. Our community has been through so much - from Covid to CZU and most recently, devastating floods. These volunteers have supported the community through it all. We can’t wait to honor their service, and inspire others to volunteer as well.”
Come say thank you to these inspiring volunteers and show your support for their invaluable contributions. Tickets for the awards luncheon are available for $50 and can be purchased at https://scvolunteercenter.org/be-the-difference-awards.
2023 Be the Difference Honorees:
Individual Honorees
- Osiris Arbsland
- Mike Arenson
- Miguel Aznar
- Michele Bassi, Community Bridges
- Dale Bieser, Seymour Marine Discovery Center
- Jim Chambers, Habitat for Humanity Monterey Bay
- Tom Wilson and Chris Walters, Santa Cruz Mountains Trail Stewardship
- Brent Cooley
- Jennalee Dahlen, Yoso Wellness Spa
- Matt Farrell
- Carol Fuller
- Ian Gillies, Matter of Balance - Santa Cruz Volunteer Center
- Marc Godoy, Pajaro Valley Loaves and Fishes
- Monica Joy Hanly, Grey Bears
- Nancy Jones, Homeless Garden Project
- Peggy Gotthold & Lawrence Van Velzer, Santa Cruz Shakespeare
- Jessica Lenth, Boys and Girls Club of Santa Cruz County
- Martha Miller, Arts Council of Santa Cruz County
- Mariana Moran Falcon, United Way of Santa Cruz County
- Lisa Nielsen, University of California Santa Cruz
- Robert Orrizzi, Downtown Streets Team
- Rodrigo Plaza
- Michael Saint, Ecology Action
- Jackie Schooler and Donna Lopiano, Santa Cruz SPCA
- Terre Schroeder, Housing Matters
- Miriam Stombler
- Joanne Weiger, Literacy Program (Volunteer Center)
- Isaiah Williams, Hospice of Santa Cruz County
- Mark Woodward, Native Santa Cruz
Business Honorees
- 1440 Multiversity
- Areperia 831
Organization / Group Honorees
- Alpha Theta Chapter of Omega Nu Watsonville
- Boulder Creek Business Association
- Boulder Creek Fire Department
- Friends of Felton Library
- Gardenia Amor Y Bienstar Para La Mujer
- Hopes Closet
- Pajaro Valley Loaves and Fishes
- Quilters for Hospice
- Rotary Club of Santa Cruz Sunrise
- Soroptimist International Capitola-by-the-Sea
- St Francis Catholic Kitchen
- The Equine Healing Collaborative
- Your Future is Our Busines
Don’t miss this chance to show your support for these outstanding volunteers. After all, it’s the collective effort of volunteers like these that make our community a happier, healthier place to live. Get your tickets here.
The Volunteer Center is grateful for the support of the Be the Difference Awards sponsors, who make this inspiring event possible:
- Santa Cruz Community Credit Union
- 1440 Multiversity
- Bay Federal Credit Union
- Daniel & Dorothee Moncino
- Lookout Santa Cruz
- Good Times
- Kaiser Permanente Santa Cruz
- KION
- Santa Cruz County Bank
- Univeristy of California Santa Cruz
- Friends Of the Rail & Trail
- Karen Delaney
- KindPeoples
- Miller-Maxfield, Inc.
- Roaring Camp Railroad
- 1st Capital Bank
- Santa Cruz Warriors
ABOUT THE VOLUNTEER CENTER OF SANTA CRUZ COUNTY
The Volunteer Center of Santa Cruz County (VCSCC) has been connecting individuals, organizations and businesses for good since 1967. Each year VCSCC engages with more than 500 community partners and more than 15,000 volunteers who connect meaningfully to help more than 9,000 residents in need. In addition to volunteer engagement and placement, VCSCC administers 19 programs to support community need, seniors, families, youth, disaster response, and government partnerships to make Santa Cruz County a happier, healthier place to live. For more information, visit scvolunteercenter.org or find us on Facebook and Instagram.