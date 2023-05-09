Celebrate the volunteers who make Santa Cruz County great at the 2023 Be the Difference Awards

When the community is in need, who always answers the call?

Volunteers.

Celebrate the extraordinary volunteers who make Santa Cruz County a better place to live. The Volunteer Center of Santa Cruz County is proud to announce the 2023 Be the Difference Awards, a special event that honors the individuals, groups, and businesses that transform our community through volunteerism. The awards luncheon will take place on Wednesday, May 24, from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at the breathtaking Cocoanut Grove Ballroom, located in the Boardwalk.

Presented by the Santa Cruz Community Credit Union, the Be the Difference Awards recognize the top 50 volunteers in six categories of service: promoting social and economic justice, providing health and wellness, empowering youth and families, building a sustainable community, creating vibrant arts and cultural experiences, and rebuilding the community after disasters.

Karen Delaney, the Volunteer Center Executive Director, shares, “The gifts of time, dedication, and compassion given by this year’s honorees - to both the causes they care about and the community at large - is unmatched. Our community has been through so much - from Covid to CZU and most recently, devastating floods. These volunteers have supported the community through it all. We can’t wait to honor their service, and inspire others to volunteer as well.”

Come say thank you to these inspiring volunteers and show your support for their invaluable contributions. Tickets for the awards luncheon are available for $50 and can be purchased at https://scvolunteercenter.org/be-the-difference-awards.

2023 Be the Difference Honorees:

Individual Honorees

Osiris Arbsland

Mike Arenson

Miguel Aznar

Michele Bassi, Community Bridges

Dale Bieser, Seymour Marine Discovery Center

Jim Chambers, Habitat for Humanity Monterey Bay

Tom Wilson and Chris Walters, Santa Cruz Mountains Trail Stewardship

Brent Cooley

Jennalee Dahlen, Yoso Wellness Spa

Matt Farrell

Carol Fuller

Ian Gillies, Matter of Balance - Santa Cruz Volunteer Center

Marc Godoy, Pajaro Valley Loaves and Fishes

Monica Joy Hanly, Grey Bears

Nancy Jones, Homeless Garden Project

Peggy Gotthold & Lawrence Van Velzer, Santa Cruz Shakespeare

Jessica Lenth, Boys and Girls Club of Santa Cruz County

Martha Miller, Arts Council of Santa Cruz County

Mariana Moran Falcon, United Way of Santa Cruz County

Lisa Nielsen, University of California Santa Cruz

Robert Orrizzi, Downtown Streets Team

Rodrigo Plaza

Michael Saint, Ecology Action

Jackie Schooler and Donna Lopiano, Santa Cruz SPCA

Terre Schroeder, Housing Matters

Miriam Stombler

Joanne Weiger, Literacy Program (Volunteer Center)

Isaiah Williams, Hospice of Santa Cruz County

Mark Woodward, Native Santa Cruz

Business Honorees

1440 Multiversity

Areperia 831

Organization / Group Honorees



Alpha Theta Chapter of Omega Nu Watsonville

Boulder Creek Business Association

Boulder Creek Fire Department

Friends of Felton Library

Gardenia Amor Y Bienstar Para La Mujer

Hopes Closet

Pajaro Valley Loaves and Fishes

Quilters for Hospice

Rotary Club of Santa Cruz Sunrise

Soroptimist International Capitola-by-the-Sea

St Francis Catholic Kitchen

The Equine Healing Collaborative

Your Future is Our Busines

Don’t miss this chance to show your support for these outstanding volunteers. After all, it’s the collective effort of volunteers like these that make our community a happier, healthier place to live. Get your tickets here.

The Volunteer Center is grateful for the support of the Be the Difference Awards sponsors, who make this inspiring event possible:

Santa Cruz Community Credit Union

1440 Multiversity

Bay Federal Credit Union

Daniel & Dorothee Moncino

Lookout Santa Cruz

Good Times

Kaiser Permanente Santa Cruz

KION

Santa Cruz County Bank

Univeristy of California Santa Cruz

Friends Of the Rail & Trail

Karen Delaney

KindPeoples

Miller-Maxfield, Inc.

Roaring Camp Railroad

1st Capital Bank

Santa Cruz Warriors

ABOUT THE VOLUNTEER CENTER OF SANTA CRUZ COUNTY