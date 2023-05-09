Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Open houses this weekend for charming home in Santa Cruz

Presented by Schooner Realty
A charming single-level home in the heart of Santa Cruz
A charming single-level home in the heart of Santa Cruz has hit the market and is sure to catch the attention of potential buyers.
(Schooner Realty)
A charming single-level home in the heart of Santa Cruz has hit the market and is sure to catch the attention of potential buyers. Located at 128 Coulson Avenue, this property boasts of a serene and peaceful cul-de-sac location and a lush garden that is sure to delight any gardening enthusiast.

The four spacious bedrooms in the home offer stunning views of the well-established plants and trees surrounding the property. With plenty of relaxing outdoor spaces, this home is perfect for those who love to spend time outside. The property also has convenient access to nearby parks and is just a short drive from Downtown Santa Cruz, DeLaveaga and Branciforte trails, golf courses, and beaches.

Inside, the home features hardwood floors throughout and a delightful granite kitchen with hip butter-colored cabinets and open shelving. Recent updates include new paint inside and outside, making this property move-in ready and beautiful.

If you’re interested in seeing the property for yourself, open houses will be held on the following dates:

  • May 11th from 9:30 am to 12 pm
  • May 13th from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • May 14th from 1 pm to 4 pm
With so much to offer, this property is sure to generate a lot of interest from potential buyers.

Interested in a private showing? Call 831-239-4646 to schedule an appointment with Celeste of Schooner Realty today.

CONTACT INFORMATION
  • General
    128 Coulson Avenue Santa Cruz CA 95060
    To schedule an appointment to view the property, send an email to schoonerrealtyrentals@gmail.com or contact Celeste Faraola Perie, Broker & Owner of Schooner Realty at celeste@faraola.com or call 831-239-4646.
    Learn more here

Why Schooner Realty?

We recently relocated to Santa Cruz from Massachusetts and asked Celeste Faraola Perie of Schooner Realty to help us find a new home. Celeste was the best! She understood our needs, kept in constant touch with us with new listings as they developed, and helped us understand the “big picture” around each option.

— Javier and Julie of Capitola, CA

“Celeste was easy to communicate with and available to us whenever we needed to talk. When we found our new townhome, she helped us prepare our offer and facilitated our successful negotiation on the very same day we first saw the property. She worked with us, the seller’s agent, and the Title Company to help us get from offer to closing in just ten days! We recommend her services without reservation.”

Interested in selling your home?
celeste
Celeste Faraola Perie, Owner - Schooner Realty
Decades of Experience

Schooner delivers high service property management to protect your real estate investments. Let me help you safely navigate this highly nuanced market, whether you are buying or selling a home, investment property, or weekend getaway!

Licensed Realtor® since 1991
Real Estate Broker since 2010
Owner of Schooner Realty since 2014

celeste@faraola.com
(831) 239-4646

