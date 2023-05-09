Open houses this weekend for charming home in Santa Cruz

A charming single-level home in the heart of Santa Cruz has hit the market and is sure to catch the attention of potential buyers. Located at 128 Coulson Avenue, this property boasts of a serene and peaceful cul-de-sac location and a lush garden that is sure to delight any gardening enthusiast.

The four spacious bedrooms in the home offer stunning views of the well-established plants and trees surrounding the property. With plenty of relaxing outdoor spaces, this home is perfect for those who love to spend time outside. The property also has convenient access to nearby parks and is just a short drive from Downtown Santa Cruz, DeLaveaga and Branciforte trails, golf courses, and beaches.

Inside, the home features hardwood floors throughout and a delightful granite kitchen with hip butter-colored cabinets and open shelving. Recent updates include new paint inside and outside, making this property move-in ready and beautiful.

If you’re interested in seeing the property for yourself, open houses will be held on the following dates:



May 11th from 9:30 am to 12 pm

May 13th from 1 pm to 4 pm

May 14th from 1 pm to 4 pm

Interested in a private showing? Call 831-239-4646 to schedule an appointment with Celeste of Schooner Realty today.

CONTACT INFORMATION 128 Coulson Avenue Santa Cruz CA 95060 To schedule an appointment to view the property, send an email to schoonerrealtyrentals@gmail.com or contact Celeste Faraola Perie, Broker & Owner of Schooner Realty at celeste@faraola.com or call 831-239-4646.

