Shopper’s Corner customer spotlight: Aaron and Romah Hinde

In the charming community of Santa Cruz, residents Romah and Aaron Hinde have been loyal customers of Shopper’s for an impressive 25 years. As co-founders of LIFEAID, their successful beverage company, the Hindes lead active lifestyles filled with outdoor adventures and culinary delights. It comes as no surprise that Shopper’s, with its wide array of specialty items, has become their preferred shopping destination.

When asked about their choice to shop at Shopper’s, Romah Hinde expressed her appreciation for the store’s unique offerings. “There are many reasons,” she began. “I love that it’s a small store but still provides everything we need. The selection of specialty items is particularly impressive. I enjoy leisurely strolling through the aisles, discovering interesting and new products.”

Aaron Hinde, on the other hand, emphasized Shopper’s quality meats and wines. He fondly recalled an early cooking endeavor for Romah, where he purchased a steak and wine from Shopper’s. “That’s all we had,” he chuckled. “She asked, ‘No veggies? What else are we having?’ And I replied, ‘What do you mean, what else?’ Some things never change.”

Romah also highlighted her fondness for Shopper’s cheese selection. “I’m a big fan of Shopper’s cheeses,” she shared. “They offer a variety of soft and hard, aged cheeses. It’s always exciting to choose a new cheese and give it a try.”

When asked about their favorite departments, Romah praised Shopper’s produce section for its freshness and abundance of organic options at reasonable prices. Meanwhile, Aaron expressed his appreciation for the quality products available at the butcher shop, stating that Shopper’s offers unrivaled value.

In addition to their love for Shopper’s, the Hindes also highlighted the store’s support for local businesses. Romah mentioned the availability of local products, such as Mrs. A’s Salsa, artisan breads, ice creams, and Verve coffee. Aaron added that they often find themselves purchasing wines from renowned local vineyards such as Beauregard Vineyards, Soquel Vineyards, and Storrs.

Shopper’s is not an overwhelming experience. Our kids, Trinity and Bronson, never minded coming shopping with us here. — Aaron Hinde

When asked what they would say to someone new to the community about Shopper’s, the Hindes were effusive in their praise. Romah described it as a “well-run, well-stocked, and lovely store,” while Aaron emphasized the store’s exceptional quality and value. They encouraged newcomers to pay a visit and even suggested stopping by the Buttery, a local bakery, to bring them a cake.

As the Hindes reminisced, Shopper’s holds a special place in their hearts as one of their first local accounts when they started their business a decade ago. The store gave them a chance, and they have remained loyal ever since.

For the Santa Cruz community, Shopper’s has become more than just a grocery store. It has become a trusted hub for quality products, local support, and a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Get to know Aaron and Romah Hinde

Romah Hinde, 25-year Customer, Bonny Doon

Occupation: Co-founder LIFEAID

Hobbies: Water skiing, snow skiing, camping, hiking, cooking

Aaron Hinde, 25-Year Customer, Bonny Doon

Occupation: Co-founder LIFEAID

Hobbies: Water skiing, snow skiing, camping, hiking, cooking

