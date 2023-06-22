Cabrillo Stage’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame kicks off July 6 under new artistic director Andrea Hart

Prepare to be amazed as Cabrillo Stage dazzles audiences with their unparalleled musical theater prowess. For over 40 years, they’ve captivated the hearts of Central Coast residents, delivering nothing short of first-rate Broadway style productions.

The legacy began with the visionary Lile Cruse, the adored founder and Artistic Director from 1981 to 2003, who set the bar high with top-notch shows. Building upon this foundation, Skip Epperson (2004-2005) and Jon Nordgren (2006-2022) continued the tradition, enhancing it even further.

Cabrillo Stage Artistic Director, Andrea Hart. (Cabrillo Stage)

And now, the baton has been passed to Andrea Hart, the newly appointed Artistic Director. With her recent MFA in directing from the prestigious University of Texas, Ms. Hart brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to Cabrillo Stage.

Previously a resident of Berkeley for more than two decades, she carved out a remarkable career as a playwright, director, performer, producer, educator, and the founder of local theater companies in the Bay Area. Her arrival at Cabrillo Stage heralds an exciting new chapter for the company.

Whether it’s an unforgettable performance from years ago, a tune that never leaves your head, or the lyrics that remind you you’re not alone, musical theatre has the power to connect and uplift us like nothing else. — Andrea L. Hart, Artistic Director Cabrillo Stage

Andrea has chosen a true blockbuster for her first production—the awe-inspiring adaptation of Victor Hugo’s timeless novel, The Hunchback of Notre Dame. This musical extravaganza features the Academy Award-nominated score from the Disney animated film, complemented by new songs crafted by Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz. Drawing directly from the novel itself, the script, penned by Peter Parnell, beautifully portrays the themes of empathy, resilience, and the triumph of the human spirit.

Step into the world of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, where the iconic bells of the Parisian cathedral ring out, transporting you to a different time and place. At the heart of the tale is Quasimodo, the kind-hearted bell-ringer who yearns to explore the world beyond his tower. However, his uncle, the stern archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, forbids him from venturing outside due to his physical appearance. Against his uncle’s wishes, Quasimodo seizes the opportunity to escape and joins the lively revelry of the Feast of Fools, only to be treated cruelly by all but Esmeralda, the courageous and compassionate Romani dancer.

Esmeralda’s free spirit captivates not only Quasimodo but also the battle-weary Captain Phoebus. Amidst their shared struggles as societal outcasts, their lives become intertwined as Frollo’s fury ignites a dangerous mission to eradicate the Roma people. As tensions escalate towards a fiery climax, Quasimodo, Esmeralda, and Phoebus must break free from the confines society has placed them in and unite to help one another.

Cabrillo Stage’s production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame promises an unforgettable experience for theater enthusiasts. Prepare to be transported to the enchanting world of Victor Hugo’s masterpiece, as the magnificent score, breathtaking sets, and powerful performances combine to create an unforgettable spectacle. Join us as we embark on this extraordinary journey, celebrating the magic of theater and the enduring spirit of humanity.

I’m energized by all that Cabrillo Stage means to the community and excited to build on that reputation to create meaningful and memorable summer traditions for years to come. — Andrea L. Hart, Artistic Director Cabrillo Stage

GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY The Hunchback of Notre Dame Join the magic as Victor Hugo’s timeless novel, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”, comes to life in this brilliant adaptation. Cabrillo Crocker Theater Purchase Tickets