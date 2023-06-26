Coveted Prospect Heights home hits the Santa Cruz market for the first time in over 50 years

In an exclusive unveiling, a sophisticated 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home located at 130 Wanda Court has been listed for sale for the first time in over five decades. Tucked away in the heart of the highly sought-after Prospect Heights neighborhood, known for its sun-drenched “Banana Belt” climate, this immaculate residence presents a unique opportunity for prospective buyers seeking an exceptional living experience.

Boasting an impressive 2,391 square feet of living space, the floorplan of this meticulously maintained home offers flexibility and remarkable separation of space. Situated in close proximity to DeLeaveaga Elementary, residents even have the pleasure of occasionally hearing the cheerful sounds of recess.

Recently remodeled, the Chef’s Kitchen stands as a testament to the home’s elegance and functionality. It features top-of-the-line amenities, including a Wolf gas range, wine refrigerator and rack, ice machine, and a built-in Miele coffee maker. Custom cabinets, designer light fixtures, and a generously-sized island with a complementary large skylight enhance the aesthetic appeal and practicality of this culinary haven. Each bathroom has been tastefully updated with Toto toilets, new tiled showers, modern vanities, and ample natural light that highlights their clean lines. Furthermore, the thoughtful design extends to include two laundry areas, ensuring convenience for the modern homeowner.

The allure of this residence extends beyond its interior, as it seamlessly integrates with an enchanting garden oasis. A built-in BBQ and outside kitchen beckon family and guests to enjoy the outdoor space, which features a potting shed, raised garden beds, a natural tile patio, and ambient outdoor lighting. A pergola, fountain, firepit, and lush green grass surrounded by vibrant plantings complete this idyllic setting.

Equipped with abundant storage options, a owned solar system powering a new roof, a 2-car attached garage with an electric car charging station, a water softener, and advanced ring and nest systems, this home leaves no desire unmet. The property is even ready to install air conditioning, should the next owners wish. Additionally, an on-demand hot water heater ensures a continuous supply of hot water. The list of amenities and features truly goes on and on, making this home a spectacular find for discerning buyers.

Exuding a palpable sense of love and care, 130 Wanda Court invites its new occupants to create their own lasting memories within its walls. With its rich history and exceptional upgrades, this home represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to secure a forever home for the next 50 years.

Prospective buyers are encouraged to attend the upcoming open house events, scheduled as follows:

Thursday, June 29 from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm

Saturday, July 1 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Sunday, July 2 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Don't miss this chance to experience the unparalleled charm and elegance of 130 Wanda Court.

