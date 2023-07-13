Santa Cruz METRO to hold virtual public meeting for previewing possible network changes

Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District (METRO) is actively inviting the public to participate in a virtual public meeting to preview and provide feedback on potential changes to its transit network. The meeting, scheduled for July 18th at 5 PM, will be held via ZOOM and will be available in both English and Spanish. Interested individuals can register for the meeting here.

(Santa Cruz METRO)

To gather additional input, METRO will conduct an e-survey starting on July 12th. The survey, accessible on the project website, will allow participants to comment on short-term changes and provide insights on longer-term priorities. METRO is proposing significant service modifications based on feedback from riders, community stakeholders, and the general public.

These changes include a 10% overall increase in service, higher frequency in areas with greater demand, simplified service with more direct routes, and improved transfers with shorter wait times and no second fare. To implement these changes, METRO may need to adjust route numbers and names, as well as modify which streets receive bus service in certain areas.

We want to hear from the public about what would work best, in the areas that matter to them. We urge them to review the proposed changes and add their voices to the plan. — John Urgo, METRO’s Planning Director

Established in 1968, METRO’s mission is to provide convenient transportation while protecting the environment and fostering better communities. The agency operates county-wide fixed-route and Highway 17 commuter services, connecting with Santa Clara County and Monterey Salinas Transit at the Watsonville Transit Center.

METRO also operates ParaCruz paratransit service. With a fleet of 94 buses and 32 paratransit vehicles, every METRO bus ride reduces greenhouse gas emissions and contributes to economic opportunities and improved quality of life in the community.

METRO’s future goals include increasing annual transit ridership to 7 million trips within the next five years, transitioning to a zero-emissions fleet using hydrogen and electric vehicles, and developing 175 units of affordable housing at METRO-owned transit centers over the next decade.

For more information about METRO and the REIMAGINE METRO project, please visit scmtd.com.