Top 10 back-to-school volunteer opportunities in Santa Cruz County this September

As the new school year kicks off and the leaves start to turn, the nonprofit organizations who keep Santa Cruz County strong are gearing up for a month filled with community education initiatives - and they need YOU to make it happen!

Since 1967, The Volunteer Center has matched volunteers to local causes, transforming our community for good. This month get involved in the back-to-school season and help adults expand their language skills as a Literacy Tutor to guiding our youth in after-school programs, or educate your community on vital health measures.

There’s a way for everyone to contribute to lifelong learning and empowerment in Santa Cruz County. Scroll down to find the perfect opportunity to educate, inspire, and make a lasting impact:

1. Literacy Tutor at the Volunteer Center

Ongoing, Santa Cruz, CA

Did you know September is Literacy Month? To celebrate, we’re shining a spotlight on a special volunteer opportunity: becoming a Literacy Tutor . Imagine not being able to communicate with your child’s teacher, or your doctor? Or being locked ut of career opportunities due to language? Literacy tutors open the door to community by teaching English reading and writing skills to adults in our community - it’s a powerful and deeply rewarding way to support individuals while also strengthening our community as a whole. To learn more, sign up for a FREE Online Tutor Orientation * and discover how simple it is to make a difference!

(Volunteer Center of Santa Cruz County)

2. After School Tutor with Nueva Vista Community Resources

Ongoing, Santa Cruz, CA

Volunteers needed for After School Tutoring Program at the Beach Flats Community Center! Volunteer tutors help kids do their homework and study basic reading and math skills. Orientation and training is provided - high school students are encouraged to volunteer!

3. Art and Painting Instructor Garfield Park Village - Christian Church Homes

Ongoing, Santa Cruz, CA

Share your love of art with seniors and reduce isolation for residents in this flexible nad creative volunteer opportunity. Create your own lessons, and let your creativity shine!

4. Become a Certified Coach for Fall Prevention Programs

Ongoing, Santa Cruz, CA

Are you interested in helping reduce falls among older adults? Falls are the leading cause of fatal and non-fatal injuries for older Americans and yet many incidents are preventable. As a Falls Prevention Coach, you will teach seniors about how to prevent falls through reducing risks and increasing strength and balance. We invite you to join our volunteer team and become a certified coach for our Fall Prevention Programs.

(Volunteer Center of Santa Cruz County)

5. Teen Center Volunteers with CitySERVE

Ongoing, Santa Cruz, CA

Come volunteer at the Santa Cruz Teen Center! The Santa Cruz Teen Center is looking for volunteers and interns who want to work with teens and provide positive experiences. Bring your special skills and assist a program that offers recreational activities, art projects, and homework support to teens. The center not only provides activities but empowers our community’s youth! This is a perfect opportunity if you enjoy working with teenagers and have a hobby you want to share. Help us get this volunteer program up and ruining again after being on hiatus during the Covid-19 pandemic!

6. Master Recyclers Volunteer with CitySERVE

Ongoing, Santa Cruz, CA

Educate the community on waste reduction realted topics including recycling and food scrap diversion, with goal of keeping waste out of the City landfill Tasks will include tabling events, sort activities, waste station educators and event involvement. Come Join Us!

7. Spanish Speaking Community Educator with the Alzheimer’s Association

Ongoing, Santa Cruz, CA

Alzheimer’s Association Community Educators are volunteer public speakers who provide Alzheimer’s Association education programs to community audiences. We will provide all the training and materials. Spanish speaking, public speaking experience, personal experience with dementia a plus.

8. Artist and Crafts people needed for Ageless Art Project

Ongoing, Santa Cruz, CA

58% of care facility residents never receive a visit from their family or friends! Artists and crafts people are needed to help change that statistic. Become an Ageless Art Project volunteer, and visit residents and lead or assist with an art group. Inspire residents by creating opportunities for creative expression a positive experience for individuals in care facilities.

9. Front Desk Receptionist at the Volunteer Center of Santa Cruz County

Ongoing, Santa Cruz, CA

Join the Volunteer Center team as a receptionist and support volunteers and program participants to create a welcoming environment. As a volunteer receptionist you are the first person people interact with when they call or come into our office.Personable and organized volunteers to assist the office manager with phones, basic office tasks, event support, and more!

(Volunteer Center of Santa Cruz County)

10. Garden Group Leader at Community Connection

Ongoing, Santa Cruz, CA

Passionate about gardening, health, wellness and giving back to the community? We’re looking for someone special to support our weekly garden group in our Healthy Connections program in Santa Cruz for adults living with mental illnesses. The garden group meets every week for one hour and an additional 3 hours, give or take, will be spent on prep, garden maintenance, ect. This is an excellent opportunity for someone who is passionate about supporting mental health and connecting to nature! You will be making a real difference in our community!



What works for you?

The key to gaining all of these benefits from volunteering is to volunteer for a cause that means something to you. We each have different needs when it comes to volunteering. If you are not feeling moved to sign up by any of the opportunities listed here, the Volunteer Center will connect you with an organization that matches your interests and availability:

The Volunteer Center also helps nonprofit organizations find volunteers to support their work. Register as an Organization and let us match your cause to volunteers who care.

(Volunteer Center of Santa Cruz County)

ABOUT THE VOLUNTEER CENTER OF SANTA CRUZ COUNTY