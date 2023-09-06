Your modern oasis awaits, rent this immaculate Scotts Valley townhome

A pristine 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom townhome in Scotts Valley has become available for rent, offering a contemporary living space equipped with modern amenities.

The interior of the townhome has been recently painted and boasts tall ceilings, creating a bright and spacious atmosphere throughout the multi-level floor plan.

One of the standout features of the property is the chef’s kitchen, which includes granite countertops, a large island, and an induction stove. A sizable pantry adds to the convenience and functionality of the kitchen.

Recent upgrades to the townhome include new floors, ceiling fans, air conditioning, and a solar panel system. These enhancements not only increase comfort but also contribute to reduced electric costs.

The primary bedroom suite, located on the lower level, offers a private patio, providing residents with a serene outdoor retreat.

Situated in Scotts Valley, the townhome is conveniently located near the local library, shopping centers, top-rated schools, public transit, and Sky Park, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a well-rounded lifestyle.

For pet enthusiasts, the property offers a pet-friendly option, with approval.

The townhome is available for rent starting from September 1, 2023, with a monthly rental rate of $4,990, plus utilities. Washer and dryer units are included, adding to the convenience of moving in.

This newly listed townhome offers a modern living space with an impeccable interior, a chef’s kitchen, solar panels, and a pet-friendly policy. It presents an attractive opportunity for prospective tenants looking for a comfortable and convenient lifestyle. Contact us for more information and to schedule a viewing.

Interested in a private showing? Call 831-239-4646 to schedule an appointment with Celeste of Schooner Realty today.

237 Blue Bonnet Lane #502 Scotts Valley CA 95066 To schedule an appointment to view the property, send an email to schoonerrealtyrentals@gmail.com or contact Celeste Faraola Perie, Broker & Owner of Schooner Realty at celeste@faraola.com or call 831-239-4646.

