Santa Cruz METRO offers free fares to Santa Cruz County Fair

People near and far are gearing up for the Santa Cruz County Fair and The Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District (METRO) is making it even easiest to visit.

In a move to enhance convenience and accessibility, METRO will be providing free fares for attendees of the much-anticipated fair running from September 13th to the 17th.

METRO wants to make your fair experience super easy and fun. They’ve created a special route called Route 79F that goes directly to the Watsonville Fairgrounds, and it won’t cost you a penny. And it’s not just for weekdays; it’s available on weekends and for ParaCruz rides too.

For those relying on fixed-route services, Route 79F will be the key to convenient transportation to the fairgrounds. However, it’s important to note that Route 79 will exclusively provide service to the fairgrounds on September 16th and 17th.

Route 79F Schedule:



Service will originate from the Watsonville Transit Center, departing every hour.

On weekdays, the service will run from noon to 10 pm.

On weekends, the service will operate from 10 am to 10 pm.

Additionally, return trips from the County Fair will be available at 25 minutes past the hour. On weekdays, these return trips will run from 12:25 pm to 10:25 pm, while on weekends, they will operate from 10:25 am to 10:25 pm.

This initiative by METRO aims to make it easier than ever for residents and visitors to attend the Santa Cruz County Fair and enjoy the exciting events and attractions it has to offer. By offering free rides and a dedicated route, METRO is ensuring that transportation to the fairgrounds is both affordable and convenient for all.

So, mark your calendars for September 13th to 17th and take advantage of METRO’s free rides to the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to have a fantastic time at one of Santa Cruz County’s most anticipated events!

(Santa Cruz Metro)

For comprehensive information on utilizing METRO services to reach the County Fair, visit METRO’s County Fair page . For detailed insights into the Santa Cruz County Fair itself, visit their official website . Furthermore, don’t forget to drop by METRO’s booth at the County Fair, situated in the First Responders Area, for engaging games and exciting giveaways.

As an added bonus, METRO’s Fall Schedule is set to commence on September 14th. To get a sneak peek of the fall schedule ahead of its release, visit this link .

For additional information regarding METRO and its services, please visit their official website at scmetro.org .