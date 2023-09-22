Coastal charmer for sale: Santa Cruz home offers beachside bliss and modern comforts

Open House this Sunday, 9/24 from 11am-2pm

In a prime location nestled in the heart of Santa Cruz, a delightful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom manufactured home has just hit the market, offering a unique blend of comfort, convenience, and coastal living. See 1255 38th Ave #15 in photos, listed at $499,000, a property that is a true gem for those seeking the Santa Cruz lifestyle.

The home’s location is a standout feature, with close proximity to the beach, world-renowned Pleasure Point surfing spots, and a range of shopping and dining options. Residents can enjoy easy access to the sand and waves while having their pick of fantastic culinary and entertainment experiences just a stone’s throw away.

One of the standout features of this property is its smart and roomy bedroom layout, ensuring that every inch of space is put to good use. The driveway can comfortably accommodate two cars, a valuable asset in a bustling coastal town.

Recent upgrades make this home even more enticing. Fresh exterior paint adds to its curb appeal, while wood floors throughout create a warm and inviting atmosphere. The kitchen boasts a gas stove, sleek subway tile countertops, and modern appliances, making it a dream for both cooking enthusiasts and those who love entertaining guests.

For those who appreciate outdoor living, the outside patio is a perfect spot to relax and soak up the sun. In the yard there is also a garden bed, providing a space for growing your own vegetables. What’s more, a currently unused park-owned area adjacent to the property adds to the spacious feel both inside and out.

1255 38th Ave #15 is a stunning Santa Cruz residence, offering a blend of coastal living and modern comfort. With it’s recent upgrades and convenient location, this manufactured home presents a unique opportunity for those looking to embrace the Santa Cruz lifestyle. Don’t miss your chance to make this charming property your new home in this vibrant beachside community.

