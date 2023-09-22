Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Coastal charmer for sale: Santa Cruz home offers beachside bliss and modern comforts

Presented by Schooner Realty
Schooner Realty PC home for sale
(Schooner Realty)
Open House this Sunday, 9/24 from 11am-2pm

Interested in a private showing? Email celeste@faraola.com

In a prime location nestled in the heart of Santa Cruz, a delightful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom manufactured home has just hit the market, offering a unique blend of comfort, convenience, and coastal living. See 1255 38th Ave #15 in photos, listed at $499,000, a property that is a true gem for those seeking the Santa Cruz lifestyle.

The home’s location is a standout feature, with close proximity to the beach, world-renowned Pleasure Point surfing spots, and a range of shopping and dining options. Residents can enjoy easy access to the sand and waves while having their pick of fantastic culinary and entertainment experiences just a stone’s throw away.

Schooner Realty PC home for sale
(Schooner Realty)
Schooner Realty PC home for sale
(Schooner Realty)
Schooner Realty PC home for sale
(Schooner Realty)
Schooner Realty PC home for sale
(Schooner Realty)

One of the standout features of this property is its smart and roomy bedroom layout, ensuring that every inch of space is put to good use. The driveway can comfortably accommodate two cars, a valuable asset in a bustling coastal town.

Recent upgrades make this home even more enticing. Fresh exterior paint adds to its curb appeal, while wood floors throughout create a warm and inviting atmosphere. The kitchen boasts a gas stove, sleek subway tile countertops, and modern appliances, making it a dream for both cooking enthusiasts and those who love entertaining guests.

Schooner Realty PC home for sale
(Schooner Realty)
Schooner Realty PC home for sale
(Schooner Realty)
Schooner Realty PC home for sale
(Schooner Realty)
Schooner Realty PC home for sale
(Schooner Realty)
Schooner Realty PC home for sale
(Schooner Realty)
Schooner Realty PC home for sale
(Schooner Realty)

For those who appreciate outdoor living, the outside patio is a perfect spot to relax and soak up the sun. In the yard there is also a garden bed, providing a space for growing your own vegetables. What’s more, a currently unused park-owned area adjacent to the property adds to the spacious feel both inside and out.

1255 38th Ave #15 is a stunning Santa Cruz residence, offering a blend of coastal living and modern comfort. With it’s recent upgrades and convenient location, this manufactured home presents a unique opportunity for those looking to embrace the Santa Cruz lifestyle. Don’t miss your chance to make this charming property your new home in this vibrant beachside community.

Schooner Realty PC home for sale
(Schooner Realty)
Schooner Realty PC home for sale
(Schooner Realty)
Schooner Realty PC home for sale
(Schooner Realty)

CONTACT INFORMATION
  • General
    1255 38th Ave #15 Santa Cruz CA 95062
    To schedule an appointment to view the property, contact Celeste Faraola Perie, Broker & Owner of Schooner Realty at celeste@faraola.com.
    Learn more here

Why Schooner Realty?

We recently relocated to Santa Cruz from Massachusetts and asked Celeste Faraola Perie of Schooner Realty to help us find a new home. Celeste was the best! She understood our needs, kept in constant touch with us with new listings as they developed, and helped us understand the “big picture” around each option.

— Javier and Julie of Capitola, CA

“Celeste was easy to communicate with and available to us whenever we needed to talk. When we found our new townhome, she helped us prepare our offer and facilitated our successful negotiation on the very same day we first saw the property. She worked with us, the seller’s agent, and the Title Company to help us get from offer to closing in just ten days! We recommend her services without reservation.”

Interested in selling your home?
celeste
Celeste Faraola Perie, Owner - Schooner Realty
Decades of Experience

Schooner delivers high service property management to protect your real estate investments. Let me help you safely navigate this highly nuanced market, whether you are buying or selling a home, investment property, or weekend getaway!

Licensed Realtor® since 1991
Real Estate Broker since 2010
Owner of Schooner Realty since 2014

celeste@faraola.com

Live your best beach lifestyle with alluring sand and breathtaking ocean views in a hideaway mid-century home tucked...

