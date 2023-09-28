Closing the curtain on The Dwellings construction: New townhomes for sale in Soquel

Two weeks ago we were eagerly anticipating multiple county department sign-offs which would give the green light for move-in to the first set of buyers at The Dwellings of Soquel. After years of work, all the pieces were there, but it doesn’t just happen - it’s highly synchronized and managed by people who know a lot more about the complexity of bringing a brand new 15-unit townhome development to the market than can be condensed into this small amount of space.

The neighborhood provides three modern layouts, Nisene, Wilder, and Cowell floorplans, and two renovated homes, providing options for everyone. (Main Street Realtors)

Each individual sign-off required specific criteria to be met, which in turn fulfilled the requirements of a different department that must also sign off. It’s a complex, yet strangely beautiful, bureaucratic ballet where the builder and county departments dance around each other while we sat perched on the edge of our seats, eagerly awaiting the grand finale: The Final Permit sign-offs.

1 / 2 The Dwellings are located in Santa Cruz County at 5701 Soquel Drive (now called Darlington Lane). (Main Street Realtors) 2 / 2 The Dwellings are a Workbench concept to completion development project. (Main Street Realtors)

At last, we got the call, and the news brought us to our feet, applauding and cheering!

But even as the audience applauded, the show really wasn’t quite over, and the crew was already getting into position behind the curtain to execute the encore. With the permit sign-off in hand, PG&E was now allowed to run final power to the property which left two days to test the systems, ensuring all is working correctly before the HERs testing, which is the Home Energy Rating Systems test to fulfill the Title 24 energy conservation requirements. All of that occurred simultaneously as the construction crews worked on any remaining punch-list items as well as getting the remaining 6 units finalized.

1 / 4 The homes at The Dwellings have multiple floorplans and sizes to choose from with some units including ~400sft of extended private outdoor space. (Main Street Realtors) 2 / 4 The Nisene Layout located in The Dwellings boasts ample space for relaxing and entertaining and include energy-efficient touches and high-performance finishes. (Main Street Realtors) 3 / 4 The Nisene Layout located in The Dwellings has three bedrooms plus a den/study/home office. (Main Street Realtors) 4 / 4 The Nisene Layouts are the largest homes in The Dwelling and all offer the best of modern style and design. (Main Street Realtors)

Just two weeks later, we have 4 units spoken for and 1 that has officially sold and it almost feels surreal as we look back at the sheer magnitude of work, planning, and coordination it takes to fulfill the requirements for a building project like The Dwellings of Soquel. It’s a mammoth production, and that’s exactly where the team at Workbench shines, skillfully, and artfully, displaying command of this construction choreography and all of the fancy footwork that entails.

In the midst of all this excitement, the homes have been quietly selling and there are currently 5 spoken for, with the community’s first household moving in last week. With the work completed, we now have staged models of each floodplain available for viewing this weekend from 1-4pm both Saturday and Sunday.

