Where to next? Plan for the future at Cabrillo’s College and Career Family Night

Cabrillo College is excited to announce its upcoming “College and Career Family Night,” a free event aimed at helping current and prospective students and their families chart their educational journeys. Scheduled for Monday, October 23, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, this event promises to be an enlightening experience for those already enrolled or actively considering community college as their educational path.

“College and Career Family Night is a fantastic opportunity for students and their families to explore the vast array of educational possibilities available to them,” said Kristin Fabos, Director of Marketing & Communications at Cabrillo College “It’s a chance to get to know all of Cabrillo’s certificate, degree, and transfer programs as well as student support services and financial aid options, while also giving students and their families an opportunity to meet with representatives from a wide range of four-year universities.”

The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held at two different locations on the Cabrillo College Aptos campus. Each location will feature workshops designed to assist students in planning, launching, and navigating their college experiences. The Library, Building 1000, will focus on the Cabrillo Career & Academic Pathways with two workshops available and the opportunity to explore support programs, resources and clubs. Next the Gymnasium, Building 1100, will house all representatives from 45 public, private, and out-of-state colleges and universities, along with multiple workshops.

“This event is about empowering students to make informed decisions about their futures,” Fabos explains. “Whether they are considering higher education or exploring career opportunities, College and Career Family Night is a one-stop destination for valuable information.”