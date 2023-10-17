Shopper’s Corner customer spotlight: Alex Mendoza

Santa Cruz resident Alex Mendoza has been a loyal customer of Shopper’s Corner for 17 years. The biology teacher at Silver Creek High School in San Jose was first introduced to the store by a friend’s father and hasn’t looked back since.
Mendoza praises Shopper’s for its wide variety of products, from affordable anchovies to top-grade, name-brand mustards. The store also offers a selection of craft and local beers, as well as hard-to-find items like country-style ribs.
In addition to its diverse product offerings, Mendoza loves the sense of community he finds at Shopper’s. He frequents the store four times a week and enjoys seeing familiar faces among the cashiers, butchers, and stockers.
I grew up with my family raising cattle. So you can take my word when I say Shopper’s has the best meats around.
— Alex Mendoza
Mendoza, who grew up in Santa Maria and is a fan of the area’s produce, appreciates Shopper’s selection of both organic and conventional vegetables. He also regularly purchases cheese, thick center-cut pork chops, porterhouse and rib eye steaks, sausages, bacon, prawns, little neck clams, swordfish, pancetta, and deli meats from the store’s butcher shop.
As someone who values local businesses, Mendoza admires Shopper’s longevity and commitment to quality. The store has weathered everything from economic downturns to a global pandemic, yet remains a staple in the community.
Mendoza sees himself as part of the Shopper’s team and even enjoys retrieving and returning shopping carts from the parking lot. For him, Shopper’s is more than just a grocery store; it’s a place where he feels at home.
With customers like Mendoza, it’s clear that Shopper’s Corner has something special to offer.
* * *
Get to know Alex Mendoza
Alex Mendoza, 17-Year Customer, Santa Cruz
Occupation: Biology Teacher, Silver Creek High School, San Jose
Hobbies: Bicycling, motorcycling, skateboarding, RC planes and cars, hiking, walking, cooking
* * *
Recipe of the Week
Cast Iron New York Steak
Ingredients
- Boneless New York strip steaks, ¾ to 1 inch thick - Get them thick-cut by the butcher.
- Olive oil
- Butter - I like to use salted butter for this recipe.
- Fresh rosemary
- Fresh thyme
- Cloves garlic, peeled and smashed
Instructions
- Prepare the steaks with salt and pepper on both sides. Allow the steaks to come to room temperature.
- Heat the cast-iron skillet until hot over medium-high heat.
- Add the olive oil to the skillet and the steaks.
- Cook for 3 to 5 minutes on one side without moving. Then, flip the steak for 2 minutes.
- Position the steak on the side to sear the sides of the steak
- After searing the steak, add the butter, garlic, rosemary, and thyme to the skillet. As the butter melts, spoon the butter over the steak.
- Continue cooking for 2 to 3 minutes or until you reach the desired doneness.
- Remove the steak from the oven and allow to rest for 5 minutes before slicing.
