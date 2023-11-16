A Santa Cruz County gift guide by Zinnia’s Gift Boutique owner Dedra Bennett

As the festive season approaches, the air is filled with anticipation, warmth, and the joy of giving. At Zinnia’s Gift Boutique, each gift tells a story, and with the holiday spirit in full swing, shop owner Dedra has curated an extraordinary selection to make your celebrations memorable.

For, 22 years, Zinnia’s has been an integral part of the Scotts Valley and San Lorenzo communities curating a treasure trove of delightful items and gifts for the home and garden. Offering distinctive home and garden decor, gourmet cooking essentials, fine furniture, exquisite jewelry, stylish clothing and handbags, curated men’s items, an expanding line of children and baby products, and renowned brands like Brighton, Hobo, Baggallini, and Vera Bradley. Zinnia’s also takes pride in showcasing a diverse selection of local artisan pieces crafted with passion and precision.

This holiday season, let Dedra be your guide as she shares her top picks for the special people in your life. Whether it’s the discerning man, the nurturing mom, the culinary maestro, the devoted pet parent, or the fashion-forward trendsetter, Zinnia’s has the perfect gift to add a touch of magic to their celebrations.

The Fashionista

First up on my list are the stunning Ronaldo bracelets. Crafted with precision and love, each bracelet is a work of art. They are handcrafted from sterling silver and gold-finished wire, adding a touch of elegance to any outfit. What makes these bracelets even more special is the story card accompanying them, sharing the inspiration and meaning behind each piece. These bracelets create a beautiful connection, making them a perfect gift for a loved one or a meaningful addition to your collection.

When it comes to holiday fashion, I can’t get enough of Habitat clothing. These pieces may not seem remarkable on the hanger, but when you put them on, you’ll instantly elevate your look. The clean lines and stretchy fabric make them versatile for casual and formal occasions.

And don’t forget our Cashmink scarves – they offer all the luxury of cashmere without the extravagant price. With a wide range of colors and designs, they make a stylish addition to any holiday outfit.

For a touch of style and practicality, I can’t get enough of Kimono Clips. They are the perfect solution for taming even the curliest and thickest hair. Each clip is unique, covered in remnants of kimonos, offering a colorful and artistic touch to your hairdo. These clips are not just functional but also add a touch of sophistication to your look, making them a must-have accessory for the holiday season.

Chef / Party Host

One of the holiday season’s most cherished traditions is delicious food. Charcuterie boards have become the hottest trend, and I have a soft spot for those crafted by Lynn Liana . These boards are not only practical but also works of art. Hand-painted resin, along with gold and silver accents, make these boards a visual delight. Pair one with specialty mustards and a freshly baked loaf of bread for a heartfelt gift. For new homeowners, include a gift card to their local cheese or butcher shop, allowing them to fill their board with their favorites.

Christmas serving pieces are also a delightful gift, alone or accompanied by a favorite family recipe or the ingredients for a festive pasta dinner. These pieces add a touch of holiday spirit to any dining table.

Wellness + Self-Care

The holiday season can get a bit hectic, so I appreciate the calming and aromatic experience of Pranorama essential oils . These oils have not only added a sense of relaxation to my life but have also introduced me to the world of aromatherapy and its many health benefits. The purity and scents of this brand are simply awesome. To make the gift even cozier, I like to add a pair of soft socks or a stylish mug , creating the perfect holiday spa experience.

Candles are a holiday essential for creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. Makana , hand-poured in LA, is a personal favorite. Crafted from essential oils and soy wax, these candles come in recycled Spanish glass vessels with cork lids. The glass is a beautiful shade of bluish-green, adding a touch of elegance to your holiday decor.

Growing Families

The holiday season is also a time for celebrating little ones. What’s cozier than a double-faced muslin blanket in beautiful holiday colors like rust, green, yellow, and blue? These blankets are not only breathable and warm but also feature a unique print on one side and a solid color on the other, making them versatile and stylish.

For the littlest members of your family, our stroller buddies from Bunnies by the Bay are soft, cuddly, and adorable. They make an excellent standalone gift or a charming addition to a blanket , outfit , or other baby essentials.

For the Men in your Life

Don’t forget the special men in your life. Dr. Squatch offers a range of fun and luxurious scents perfect for pampering.

Also, consider unique gifts like our fence post ducks and fish, which are made from split rail fence posts. These pieces have undergone a six-part process to expose and stain various wood sections, resulting in unique and historical gifts.

Pet Parents

Our furry friends deserve some holiday love, too. I love our new Mara stoneware food and water bowls , designed to be heavy enough to avoid getting pushed around and crafted with the same excellent quality as our mugs.

Another wonderful holiday addition is local artist-painted tiles featuring different pet designs. These tiles make a heartwarming tribute to your beloved pets.