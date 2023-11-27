1,500 reasons to give: Adopt-a-Family brings holiday joy to Santa Cruz County children

Want to jump-start that feeling of holiday joy you had as a child? You are invited to join a cherished local tradition: giving the gift of joy through the Volunteer Center’s Adopt-a-Family program. Bringing joy to a child is one of the greatest feelings of all, that embodies what this season is all about.

Adopt-A Family is a partnership between the Volunteer Center, local social service agencies, and YOU. Together, we fill the holiday wish lists of the most vulnerable families in our community.

This year, there are more than 1,500 children on the Adopt-a-Family list — more than ever before. Children like Sabria, whose family lost their home in the Pajaro floods, or Nancy, who escaped domestic violence with her four children only to spend the last several months homeless.

With your support, every single one of these children will have a joyful holiday, with gifts, essential toiletries, and a nutritious holiday meal.

Here are four ways you can help:

(Volunteer Center of Santa Cruz County)

1. Adopt a Family: Visit the Adopt-a-Family website or call the Hotline at 831-457-9834. When you adopt a family, you’ll do the shopping from the family wish list and deliver the toys to our warehouse in December.

2. Donate and Let the Elves Shop for You: Simply make a gift online, and let our dedicated team of volunteer elves select, wrap, and deliver your gifts to the families.

3. Organize a Toy Drive: Turn your annual holiday party into a beacon of hope. Invite your guests to bring toys, essentials, or grocery gift cards. It’s a festive way to multiply the joy! We’ll even provide you a gift list to share with your party guests.

(Volunteer Center of Santa Cruz County)

4. Give Your Time and Expertise: The Volunteer Center’s Holiday Volunteer Guide offers dozens of opportunities to support local families and your favorite nonprofit organizations. Find an activity that fills your heart and resonates with your spirit of giving.

And if you need one more way to give, you can shop the families holiday wishlists or drop off grocery store gift cards at a participating local business .

This holiday, let’s spread joy across Santa Cruz County.

Adopt a family, shop the wishlists, donate, volunteer. It’s easy to get involved: just visit www.scvolunteercenter.org or call our Adopt-a-Family Hotline at 831-457-9834.