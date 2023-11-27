Double your impact and support the hidden heroes behind Santa Cruz’s legendary trails

Trails in Santa Cruz are a special kind of magic. Hundreds of thousands of visitors flock to local parks to hike through towering redwoods, mountain bike across coastal terraces and take in the jaw-dropping views only Santa Cruz can provide. Santa Cruz Mountains Trail Stewardship (SCMTS) is the local nonprofit behind our trails’ care and expansion, and this holiday season, they need community support to bring more world-class to our home.

SCMTS is a team of trail lovers dedicated to helping everyone, regardless of age or ability, get outside to enjoy and protect the beauty of the Santa Cruz Mountains. SCMTS’ professional Trail Crew brings new, world-class outdoor experiences to life and provides emergency relief to beloved open spaces. Their passionate volunteers maintain trails across the region four days a week. And their events bring the community together to create meaningful connections to nature.

SCMTS has worked in the area for 25 years and has built new trails like Emma McCrary Trail in Pogonip, West Engelsmanas Reroute in Wilder Ranch State Park, and the iconic Flow Trail in Soquel Demonstration State Forest. Now, they need the community’s help to support the next generation of trails in Santa Cruz County .

Support Trails Today & Double Your Impact

Right now, the community has the power to fill SCMTS’ funding gap and transform local trails. SCMTS needs to raise $300,000 by the end of the year, and the first $100,000 in donations will be matched on the spot to double the impact of your gift to trails. Donate today to support trail stewardship.

Projects in need of support include:

New Trails at Cotoni-Coast Dairies

A new National Monument is planned to open next year at Cotoni-Coast Dairies, a 6,000-acre property in Davenport. However, without community support, the trail network may remain incomplete.

SCMTS has finished building the first two beginner and intermediate loops of trail out on the property, but the third and final loop still lacks funding.

This third loop will be the most advanced offering, and remain technical as it traverses rugged terrain. Supporters can get excited for a true backcountry feel as the trail climbs up and around a coastal ridge with ocean views and includes a natural, rocky descent towards the creekbed.

Help SCMTS complete the trail buildout by making a contribution to support their work today.

Trail Restoration in Big Basin’s Charred Backcountry

Big Basin’s backcountry trails have been closed since the CZU wildfires of 2020. SCMTS is working to change that.

Their professional Trail Crew recently completed three months of work alongside California State Parks preparing for a prescribed burn in the park. This groundbreaking work combines forest management with recreation and is the first step toward increased wildfire resilience in open spaces.

Up next, they’ll tackle trail restoration so that you can get back outside and onto backcountry trails. But they need your help to keep shovels in the dirt .

More Inclusive and Impactful Stewardship Events

SCMTS’ stewardship programs have a transformative impact on communities and nature alike. Year after year, they host hundreds of volunteer events to connect the community to the outdoors and empower them to steward over 60 miles of local trails. So far, they’ve completed 5,000 hours of trail work this year and helped 800 volunteers play a role in trail upkeep.

Next year, they’ll take their volunteer programs even further, with new bilingual events and a larger range of offerings to welcome more first-time volunteers into trail stewardship.

