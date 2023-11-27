From crisis to hope: How to support the urgent need for free youth mental health resources in Santa Cruz County

Mental health is inextricably linked to physical health and together they work in synchrony to determine our overall well-being. Mental health conditions are extremely common and often treatable. Before the pandemic, 1 in 5 adults and 1 in 6 youth experienced a mental health condition each year. However, for a variety of reasons, only about half of those individuals (both adults and youth) received the care they needed.

Since 1984, NAMI Santa Cruz County (or NAMI-SCC) has worked to help people in this community to receive the mental health care and support they need. NAMI-SCC exists to provide compassionate education, advocacy, and support for those affected by mental health conditions, their families, friends, and our community free of charge.

(NAMISCC Support Groups) help me both to take better care of my child and myself. I gain solid, practical advice and resource knowledge each time we meet. I could not imagine my life without the support of these meetings. — Testimonial from a parent that has received crucial support from NAMI-SCC

When it comes to mental health, early intervention is crucial. We know that 50% of lifetime mental illness begins by age 14. Yet, the average time between onset of symptoms and treatment is 11 years. Getting youth the care they need early can improve their lifetime health outcomes and even save their lives.

Youth Are in a Mental Health Crisis

Since the pandemic, the picture for our youth has become even darker. The U.S. Surgeon General has declared youth mental health a national emergency, and we see evidence of it here in our own community. In 2021, more than half of local high school and middle school students surveyed reported feeling chronically sad or hopeless. And more than 1 in 5 reported that they had seriously considered suicide in the last 12 months. Our youth are in crisis.

This is where you come in.

You can help to provide life-saving mental health programs and services to youth in crisis and their families. By making a gift to NAMI-SCC’s Together for Youth Campaign, you will help local youth and caregivers get the mental health education, resources, and support they need to heal and thrive.

You can click here to donate now, and read on to learn more about the programs and services that your gift will provide:

NAMI’s Ending the Silence (ETS): ETS is an evidence-based, nationally recognized program designed for students, parents (in English and Spanish), and staff of middle and high schools. ETS is a presentation in the classroom that explores topics of mental health, mental illness warning signs, the role of stigma in seeking help, and how to help a friend. A young adult presenter with a mental health condition talks candidly about their journey of recovery. ETS reduces stigma surrounding mental illness and works to prevent serious mental illness by educating adults and giving students the confidence and understanding to reach out for help.

As a result of attending an Ending the Silence presentation: 87% of students report they feel more knowledgeable about the signs of mental health conditions and have a better understanding of how to seek help.

What will teens and tweens do differently as a result of participating in Ending the Silence?

“I will make sure to talk to my trusted adult.”

“I will be more aware of my friend and family’s mental health.”

“I will take action if I see any warning signs in myself or others.”

“I won’t be silent about it anymore.”

Supporting Youth Means Supporting Parents and Caregivers

While NAMI-SCC does not offer therapy for mental illness or formal counseling, they do provide one-on-one personal support to families (in both Spanish and English) through their Help Lines, Mobile Outreach Teams, Classes and Support Groups, and walk-in resource navigation support at their headquarters in Watsonville.

NAMI-SCC’s Help Lines: Caregivers calling the Help Line for the first time are often seeking support for a child in crisis. They talk to a trained staff person who is a “peer” (someone with the lived experience of mental health challenges, either their own or that of a loved one) and who can guide them to appropriate resources, sign them up for a class or support group, or just be a compassionate ear during a difficult time.

Walk-in Support at NAMI-SCC in Watsonville: For the first time ever, NAMI-SCC has scheduled walk-in hours at their new headquarters off Green Valley Road in Watsonville. Families can receive one-on-one support in a warm, friendly, and safe environment.

Mobile Outreach Teams: Trained staff and volunteers make up NAMI-SCC’s Mobile Outreach Teams, which provide families with in-person support, information, and resource navigation at locations out in the community, such as farmers markets and schools.

Classes for Caregivers: Offered in both Spanish and English, NAMISCC ‘s 6-week Basics Class covers youth mental health topics. The class explores topics such as mental health condition symptoms, coping skills, crisis management, treatment options, and how to advocate for their youth in school and in the healthcare system.

Support Groups for Caregivers: NAMI-SCC provides ongoing support groups for parents and caregivers of youth and transition-aged youth (TAY). These groups, offered in Spanish and English, are facilitated by trained NAMI staff and volunteers and connect parents with resources, and compassionate support from a caring community of their peers.

NAMI-SCC Help Line: (831) 427-8020

Línea de ayuda en español: (831) 205-7074