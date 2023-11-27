Grey Bears is nourishing Santa Cruz County seniors, one bear hug at a time

For half a century, Grey Bears has served as a vital lifeline for seniors providing nourishment for the mind, body, and soul. A uniquely Santa Cruz Organization, Grey Bears has organically grown to become the beating heart of a community that believes in the transformative power of genuine human connections, centered around the simple joy of good, wholesome food.

Much like the seeds that blossom into the fruits they distribute, Grey Bears has evolved from its origins of gleaning overlooked produce in fields to address the urgent needs of malnourished seniors. The spirit of “waste-not-want-not” has not only shaped their healthy food program but has also inspired award-winning initiatives, including a thrift store and recycling program that further support their mission to feed seniors and the community.

Grey Bears aims to enrich the lives of older adults through a multifaceted approach, combining essential food distribution with opportunities to give back and be a part of a kind, welcoming community. Discussing with long-time volunteers, this is the “secret sauce” that keeps them coming back.

“I have volunteers in the Healthy Food Program that have been with Grey Bears for over 20 years,” says Danielle Wong, the Grey Bears Healthy Food Program Director. “Volunteers and community members have a unique opportunity to connect with peers in the same stages of life. I often see volunteers visiting Grey Bears, even on the days they are not volunteering, to see their friends; Grey Bears truly serves as a central meeting place. This was especially important during the pandemic; for many of our volunteers and neighbors, Grey Bears was the only place they felt safe coming to, to begin rebuilding those critical social connections. Community is central here.”

Envision a space where seniors aren’t just recipients of a service, but are integral members of a thriving community. The organization’s innovative programs extend beyond nutrition; they provide opportunities for seniors to flourish in their golden years. Grey Bears understands that seniors are not only in need of physical sustenance but also emotional well-being. Loneliness and isolation can be as detrimental to health as a physical ailment. Through their various classes such as Chair Yoga and Spanish, volunteer opportunities, and their new “Seniors Night Out” series coming in 2024, Grey Bears aims to combat this silent epidemic, creating spaces for seniors to come together, share stories, and form meaningful connections. Centered around senior experiences, the Seniors Night Out series focuses on maintaining healthy bodies and minds, with topical conversations, presentations and activities related to current events, health, the arts, wellness activities, food, gardening, and books. Events will also feature a light meal and an 18 lb. bag of healthy produce and pantry staples for attendees to take home.

