Alix Soliman is currently pursuing a master of science degree in science communication at UC Santa Cruz and holds a bachelor of arts degree in environmental studies with a concentration in international environmental law from Lewis & Clark College.

She got her start in journalism at her high school newspaper in Plainfield, Illinois, where she was elected editor-in-chief her senior year. Alix went on to become the news editor and business manager of the independent student paper at Lewis & Clark College and volunteered to cover protests and environmental news for KBOO Community Radio in Portland, Oregon, after graduating.

She has spent the past four years in environmental nonprofit communications following ecologists, restoration professionals and firefighters into the field to learn about the plight of Columbia River salmon, the northward march of coast redwoods and how we can adopt indigenous burning practices to prevent catastrophic wildfires.

Alix is dedicated to community-based storytelling and is thrilled to cover local science and environmental news at Lookout.