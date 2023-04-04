Ameen Taheri joins Lookout Santa Cruz as a Business Intern during the spring. As a fourth year Economics student he will be obtaining his undergraduate degree from University of California, Santa Cruz this spring. Through his internship at Lookout he hopes to work on various marketing and administrative projects within the company. He is very eager to learn about the ins and outs of the business. In his free time he enjoys surfing and snowboarding, as well as spending time with friends and family.