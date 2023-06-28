Anna Hamai (she/her) is a Business Management Economics major beginning her 4th year at UCSC with a minor in Technology Information Management. She is a driven and dedicated individual excited to be a part of the Lookout Santa Cruz team as a business intern. Anna loves to explore all aspects that Santa Cruz can offer and enjoys hiking, shopping, and eating. As a newer addition to the Santa Cruz community, Anna hopes to give back and aid in giving local residents the necessary information and news going on around them. She is thrilled to be on such an amazing team and work hard with others with similar goals and interests.