Ayan Morshed (he/him) comes to Lookout with a range of experiences from marketing, management consulting for non-profits, data analytics, and freelance photography/filmmaking. He taught himself photography and filmmaking when he was 14 years old as a hobby and made his way to landing Warner Music as a client. Now he juggles being a part of 180 Degrees Consulting at UC Santa Cruz as their Director of Marketing and Project Manager, personal business projects, college, and Lookout’s Business internship.

Ayan plans to graduate in December 2022 with a B.A. in Business Management Economics at UC Santa Cruz. Additionally, Ayan has a multicultural background where he was born in California and raised in Tokyo with parents from Bangladesh. He loves to travel, stay active, and constantly learn new things. Ayan hopes to bring new ideas and perspectives to the team with his diverse background and passion for creativity and business.