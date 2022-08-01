Blaire Hobbs (she/her) joins Lookout Santa Cruz after three years of working in the field of misinformation and media literacy. As a student at UCSC, Blaire worked as research assistant studying the spread of fake news, before transferring this experience to developing media literacy curriculum as a teaching assistant, and reporting on misinformation techniques for a research-based nonprofit called The Propwatch Project. Through this work, she developed a passion for reporting and a keen interest in local journalism.

Blaire graduated from UCSC in 2019 with degrees in Cognitive Science and Literature. An avid volleyball player, you can usually find her on the courts of Main Beach, zipping down Wilder on her mountain bike, or else, in her backyard stubbornly coaxing her pepper plants to life. After graduating, Blaire moved from Salt Lake City to Milwaukee to Chicago, and is so grateful to finally call Santa Cruz her home again. She is so excited to return the favor and serve the Santa Cruz community through quality journalism.