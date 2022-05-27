Brittany Ramirez

Brittany joins lookout after finishing her Bachelors in Marketing at California State University, Monterey Bay last spring and formerly working at Rootstock Artisan Collective as a social media marketing manager. Her passion for working with local businesses stems from being born and raised in Santa Cruz. Being part of a platform to help support Santa Cruz businesses is something she is very excited to achieve at Lookout. Before heading to CSUMB, she completed her A.A at Cabrillo College and was a full time student and athlete for the women’s soccer team. In her spare time she enjoys cooking, spending time with friends and family, and finding new

beaches up the coast to enjoy.