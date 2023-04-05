Dylan Reisig joins Lookout Santa Cruz as a Business Intern during the spring. As a fourth-year Economics student, he will obtain his undergraduate degree from University of California, Santa Cruz this spring. Through his internship at Lookout, he hopes to work on various outreach and administrative projects within the company. He is very eager to learn about Santa Cruz journalism and the inner workings of the business. In his free time, he enjoys surfing, soccer, hiking, and learning about climate change issues.