Franny Trinidad

Franny joins Lookout Santa Cruz as a second year Film and Digital Media student at UCSC. Being from Monterey, California, she feels extremely lucky to stay in the Central Coast for school and engage with the local community using social media. Through her internship at Lookout, she hopes to highlight the beauty and opportunities of the Santa Cruz community and frame it in an artful way.

With an interest in local politics and a passion for the arts, Franny feels that Lookout provides the perfect opportunity to combine the two. She believes deeply in the importance of accessible, credible journalism and is excited to work with Lookout to spread news on their platform and connect deeper with the local community.