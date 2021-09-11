Haneen Zain

Copyright © 2021, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Haneen moved to Santa Cruz from Orange County in 2017 to begin her undergraduate education at UC Santa Cruz. After graduating in 2021 with a B.A. in politics, she decided to stay in Santa Cruz to intern with Lookout as she prepares to pursue a masters in Journalism.

Deadset on pursuing journalism in a school that didn’t offer it as an option, Haneen joined the UCSC student-run newspaper in 2018 as a fact-checker. She quickly became the city news editor in 2019 and became co-editor in chief in 2020. She’s excited to further her journalism experience with Lookout Local.

