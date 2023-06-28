Henry Bellevin is a rising senior at Pacific Collegiate School. He is very excited to join the Lookout Santa Cruz team as a business intern, and hopes to help spread LookOut all over town by establishing good connections with local businesses. Henry has lived in Santa Cruz for 4 years and is excited to get to learn more about Santa Cruz communities and businesses. With an interest in business and experience with video production, Henry is ready to take on whatever challenges come his way.

