Izzy Krause

Izzy has come to Lookout after graduating UCSC where she studied Sociology and Latin American studies. She is also a Santa Cruz native and has lived all across the county throughout her life. Before she attended UCSC, she studied for two years at Santa Barbara City College and studied abroad for a semester in Madrid, Spain. As a sociology student she has always been motivated to create dynamic and positive social relationships in and outside of the workplace. She has worked in the food and wine industry for 7 years and enjoys the opportunities it brings to meet new people and form new relationships with those in the community. In her spare time she enjoys exploring new restaurants in the area, relaxing at the beach with her friends, and getting active outdoors on foot or on her bike.