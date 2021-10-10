Airy & bright in Aptos: Take a virtual tour of 481 Poppy Way

Beautiful and charming home located in a highly desirable neighborhood in the Aptos area. It is close to amazing restaurants, great shopping, cozy cafes, great school districts, and multiple beaches.

It has 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 full baths that will give you plenty of storage. The first bedroom and bath are located on the first floor comfortably.

There are high vaulted ceilings in the entry and living room area that give off beautiful natural lighting throughout the day.

Separate dining room and open kitchen layout is perfect for hosting gatherings and for the holidays. There is also a den with a gas fireplace to keep you cozy on chilly nights.

The spacious eat-in kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite countertops, a gas range, and a large pantry for all your kitchen needs.

The backyard is a slice of paradise - It comes fully fenced and is perfect for hosting BBQ’s, gatherings, events or just relax after fun day at the beach.

When you glide up the grand staircase you will find a large, spacious main suite with a full bath overlooking some amazing greenery and great natural lighting. There is also a separate shower and a large walk-in closet.

Upstairs you will also find 3 more bedrooms, a gorgeous bath, and a laundry room equipped with a newer washer/dryer. No more carrying large loads up and down the stairs since they’re all on the same level!

Did we tell you about the special touches? You will love the light-filled rooms from the many large windows around the whole home, the plantation shutters throughout all the rooms, the large 2 car attached garage with plenty of storage space, and the inviting floor plan with ample options for gatherings and family configurations.