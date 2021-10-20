Santa Cruz County home prices dip slightly

As summer turned to fall in Santa Cruz County, housing costs took a slight dip, though release estate is still booming across the county and the San Francisco Bay Area.

The median cost for a single-family home in Santa Cruz County was $1.185 million last month, according to data from the Santa Cruz County Association of Realtors. That was down from a median price of $1.255 million in August and from the county’s record high of $1.3 million in May.

But while costs were down in September compared to previous months, they were still high compared to recent years : September 2020 saw a median cost for a single-family home of $1.063 million, and 2019 saw a median cost of $760,625.

This September, fewer homes came on the market than in the past six months. And sales were down over 15% compared to August, and down about 5% compared to September 2020.

Still, Santa Cruz County home prices are high compared to the rest of the Central Coast. In September, according to a report from the California Association of Realtors , Monterey County saw a median single-family home price of $826,250 — down from the $827,500 median cost in August, but up from the September 2020 cost of $860,000.

The San Francisco Bay Area saw prices rise in September, at a median cost of $1.29 million for a single-family home. This is up from $1.265 million in August and $1.06 million in September 2020.