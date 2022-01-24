Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
fear of missing out on a black background
Learn all about the variety of benefits that accompany using a real estate agent’s search engine, including access to unlisted properties and much more with Anne Lipman from Schooner Realty.
(Schooner Realty)
Avoiding real estate FOMO: the benefits of a realtor search engine

Join Anne Lipman from Schooner Realty to learn all about the variety of benefits that accompany using a real estate agent’s search engine, including access to unlisted properties and much more.

Are you missing out on available home listings in your target area? You may be if you are using general search engines like Zillow, Redfin, and similar systems.

One of the benefits of a real estate agent’s search engine is that they have access to listings that have not yet, or never will, hit the general market. These properties may be “coming soon,” or the seller may instruct their agent not to advertise their property publicly on main stream feeds for privacy reasons. Many times, these homes are sold without hitting the general market.

Using a real estate agent’s search engine offers a variety of filters to help you customize your search and find the perfect listing that’s just right for you.
(Schooner Realty)

So how can you gain access to these homes? Just ask Anne at Schooner Realty to help you! I can put you on an MLS search at no cost to you. These searches are easy to sign up for and will uncover all listings available within your criteria. These include “coming soon” and about to list properties, so you will be one of the first in the know if your dream home is hitting the market. The MLS search engine is only available to Real Estate agents and their clients. It truly gives the buyer the best, most accurate picture of the market.

Now that you are in the know, what are you wanting for? Your forever home may be on the horizon. Once I get you on the MLS search, you can choose how often you receive emails. Then, contact me if something peaks your interest and I can get you all the information you need, including setting up a home tour.

The benefits of a real estate agent’s search engine include access to the most recently-listed properties that may not even be available on general online marketplaces, such as this stunning new single-family home in Soquel.
(MLS Listings / Schooner Realty)

To get started, simply send me an email, text or call and let me help you navigate the market!

SCHOONER REALTY
Anne Lipman, Realtor® at Schooner Realty
DRE #01963582

Cell: 831-295-1481

Office: 831-425-1515

Email: annelipman@comcast.net

