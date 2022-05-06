Discover the hidden beauty of this quiet Campbell cul-de-sac home

Uncover the rustic charm of 873 Sydnor Drive in Campbell, CA. Spacious, clean, bright and move-in ready, this Campbell cul-de-sac gem is tucked between Los Gatos and Willow Glen.

This quaint single-level home boasts three bedrooms with meandering brick walkways and tile patios for truly indoor-outdoor living.

Enjoy the panorama of mature landscaping in the stately back yard plus the perfect amount of front yard to showcase the home’s silhouette, framed with hip black shutters and front door.

This solitaire incorporates windows galore, hardwood floors, fireplace, enclosed sunroom, multiple areas inside and out to relax and entertain.

The attached 2-car garage affixed with in-unit laundry and a half-bathroom completes this must-see urban farmer delight.

Head to the sprawling backyard for gorgeous greenery and tons of outdoor space- perfect for hosting. The backyard even features an egg-cellent chicken mansion (i.e. coop)!

CONTACT INFORMATION Learn more about this hidden cul-de-sac gem in Campbell To schedule an appointment to view the property, send an email describing yourself and your rental needs to schoonerrealtyrentals@gmail.com or contact Celeste Faraola Perie, Broker & Owner of Schooner Realty at celeste@faraola.com or call 831-239-4646. Learn more here

Why Schooner Realty?

We recently relocated to Santa Cruz from Massachusetts and asked Celeste Faraola Perie of Schooner Realty to help us find a new home. Celeste was the best! She understood our needs, kept in constant touch with us with new listings as they developed, and helped us understand the “big picture” around each option. — Javier Balloffet and Julie Graessle of Capitola, CA

“Celeste was easy to communicate with and available to us whenever we needed to talk. When we found our new townhome, she helped us prepare our offer and facilitated our successful negotiation on the very same day we first saw the property. She worked with us, the seller’s agent, and the Title Company to help us get from offer to closing in just ten days! We recommend her services without reservation.”

Interested in selling your home? Celeste Faraola Perie, Owner - Schooner Realty Decades of Experience



Schooner delivers high service property management to protect your real estate investments. Let me help you safely navigate this highly nuanced market, whether you are buying or selling a home, investment property, or weekend getaway!



Licensed Realtor® since 1991

Real Estate Broker since 2010

Owner of Schooner Realty since 2014



celeste@faraola.com

(831) 239-4646

