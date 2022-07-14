Build your dream with this customizable Westside home and vacant lot

Discover the opportunity to bring your home dreams to life with this stunning Westside home and its attached spacious vacant lot, each available for a standalone sale or together. This High Street location is the perfect chance to break ground on your own personalized compound.

This 4-plus-bedroom home boasts an attached apartment, garage, outdoor oasis, and multiple private decks. The vacant lot features plenty of space and a variety of mature fruit trees. Highlights of the home include hardwood floors throughout, vaulted ceilings, an owned solar panel system, and a luxurious formal dining room. Enter the spacious chef’s kitchen to find stainless steel appliances, storage galore, granite countertops and recessed lighting.

The home’s main floor features a 1-bed-1-bath located on main floor, as well as a large living room with a fireplace, and access to shared laundry. Discover a separate apartment located off of the laundry room which includes a spiral staircase, loft bedroom, one bathroom, and a kitchenette.

Fall in love with the home’s classic stained glass windows and its vast primary bedroom, which features a cedar-lined walk-in closet, fireplace, and balcony overlooking the tropical backyard. Directly off of the primary, you’ll find the bathroom, featuring countertops, soaking tub and shower all vibrantly tiled in vintage blue.

The home offers ample opportunity for outdoor entertaining, either in the spacious backyard, or on one of the many decks overlooking the neighborhood. Embrace the natural beauty of the green oasis in the back, the succulent lot in the front and the many fruit trees. Located across from UCSC, this property features 2 storage sheds and a 1-car garage with plenty of space for off-street parking.

