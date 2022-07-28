A locals touch: Why work with Schooner Realty on your next real estate venture

Looking for your dream house? Schooner Realty can steer you right!

What sets Schooner Realty apart from competitors is an innate, passionate knowledge of Santa Cruz as not only a place to live, but a place to call home. As a fifth-generation local, firm owner Celeste Faraola Perie has dedicated her life to bringing this enthusiasm and care to every interaction, in a relentless pursuit of taking the pain out of what can be the overwhelming process of buying or selling a house, especially in a competitive market like Santa Cruz.

Celeste Faraola Perie, founder of Schooner Realty (Schooner Realty)

Faraola Perie’s interest in realty goes all the way back to high school, when as a teenager she decided to get her real estate license. However, it wasn’t until a stint doing event planning for the City of Santa Cruz and meeting celebrated Santa Cruz activist Harriet Deck that she realized love for her hometown could be combined with her earlier ambition into one career. Deck had started Schooner in 1973, and quickly became Faraola Perie’s mentor, showing her the ropes in real estate as well as helping her become more actively involved in the vibrant Santa Cruz community.

“Harriet was instrumental in helping rebuild the city after the Loma Prieta earthquake,” says Faraola Perie. “She was so plugged in; we have taken her dedication to make this a better place and expanded on it. Being involved with our neighborhood and county is a huge part of what we value at Schooner Realty.”

1459 High Street in Santa Cruz, CA | Presented by Schooner Realty (Schooner Realty)

That sense of community is at the core of Schooner’s work, where people are the heart of the independently owned and operated business, including both clients as well as Schooner Realty’s small but mighty team of real estate professionals.

“I love hard work and I love people,” says Faraola Perie. “That personal connection is what really gets me.”

Since its founding, Schooner has built a reputation for matching homes to its clients’ visions, whether it’s a cottage in the redwoods, an oceanside oasis or a Victorian that’s just a short walk from Pacific Avenue.

We love Santa Cruz and we want to help our clients understand what makes this county so special. We want to show you why you should drop your anchor here. — Celeste Faraola Perie

But it’s not all about buying and selling; Schooner Realty is also a full-service property management company that can help you manage your rental properties with ease - so you can feel confident that your investment is in good hands. This is not your average corporate behemoth; with Schooner Realty, bespoke service with a personal touch is always the top priority.

“We can do everything a large corporate company can do, only smarter and with a local touch,” says Faraola Perie. “We specialize in uncommonly high service and extreme local knowledge to help our clients navigate beyond their wildest real estate goals.”

Want to view the appreciation of your property every month? Send Schooner your property address and your email and we will register you so you can use this powerful tool that is way better than the dreaded “Zestimate”. Need property management assistance? Call the experts at Schooner Realty for a free consultation on how to maximize your assets and income while protecting yourself legally. Want to chat about the hyper local real estate market? Stop by their Downtown Santa Cruz office! Celeste has assembled a tight team of experts to showcase your property in unique, eye-catching creative marketing to get the most exposure for your home. Hire our expert negotiators to either get your the highest price for your property or buy a home on your terms!

Read on to hear what real clients have to say about Schooner Realty:

“As a first-time home buyer, Celeste taught me everything I needed to know about the process, with incredible patience and kindness. She didn’t push me to make offers on places I wasn’t excited about; she was always straightforward about the pros and cons of different properties, and brought her incredible multigenerational knowledge about Santa Cruz to the table whenever I had decisions to make. Ultimately, she helped me find an incredible townhouse in Seabright that checked all of my boxes. Even after I had the keys in hand, she continued to provide lots of advice and guidance for me as a new homeowner, including sharing recommendations for fantastic local handy-people. I couldn’t be happier in my new home.” — Camila, Schooner Realty client

Recently SOLD Listings by Schooner Realty

Coming from a New York City to Santa Cruz, we had no idea where we should live or what we wanted. Celeste was responsive and available from day one, and incredibly patient as she worked with us for about a year as we looked for a new home. We never felt pressured and always appreciated her insights -- Celeste has incredible knowledge of the city and the region and the local real estate market. The others in her office are very nice as well. I wholeheartedly recommend Schooner Realty and would not use anyone else! — Hillary, Schooner Realty client

“We recently relocated to Santa Cruz from Massachusetts and asked Celeste Faraola Perie of Schooner Realty to help us find a new home. Celeste was the best! She understood our needs, kept in constant touch with us with new listings as they developed, and helped us understand the “big picture” around each option.” — Javier and Julie of Capitola, CA