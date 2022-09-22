Embrace coastal living at this roomy Seabright Santa Cruz home

Are you ready to make your coastal living dreams a reality? Then you won’t want to miss this extremely rare opportunity to call 219 Second Avenue in Santa Cruz home. This classic abode is located in Santa Cruz’s beloved Seabright area, where many of the homes are passed down generationally in this quintessential beach locale.

1 / 5 (Schooner Realty) 2 / 5 (Schooner Realty) 3 / 5 (Schooner Realty) 4 / 5 (Schooner Realty) 5 / 5 (Schooner Realty)

This charming beach bungalow may appear dainty at first glance, but step inside and you will be amazed at its expansive layout and clever separation of space. This roomy two-story gem features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, strategically laid out with 2 bedrooms on each floor, and an open-concept kitchen.

1 / 5 (Schooner Realty) 2 / 5 (Schooner Realty) 3 / 5 (Schooner Realty) 4 / 5 (Schooner Realty) 5 / 5 (Schooner Realty)

This impeccably preserved home boasts tasteful upgrades while still maintaining its historic charm. An outdoor shower makes a beach or surf session quick & easy, while the adjoining shed located out back offers the perfect space for an office, workshop or storage. Most notably, the drought-tolerant landscaping offers incredible mature plantings that are sure to amaze you, including a lemon & lime trees, a blueberry bush, and even a Red Dragon Japanese Maple.

1 / 7 (Schooner Realty) 2 / 7 (Schooner Realty) 3 / 7 (Schooner Realty) 4 / 7 (Schooner Realty) 5 / 7 (Schooner Realty) 6 / 7 (Schooner Realty) 7 / 7 (Schooner Realty)

Located in the highly desirable Seabright neighborhood, this home is just a block from Seabright Beach and a quick stroll from many popular neighborhood restaurants, coffee shops and local watering holes.

1 / 7 (Schooner Realty) 2 / 7 (Schooner Realty) 3 / 7 (Schooner Realty) 4 / 7 (Schooner Realty) 5 / 7 (Schooner Realty) 6 / 7 (Schooner Realty) 7 / 7 (Schooner Realty)

Open Houses will be held on Thursday, September 29th from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM, and Saturday, October 1st from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Interested in a private showing? Call 831-239-4646 to schedule an appointment with Celeste of Schooner Realty today.

CONTACT INFORMATION 219 Second Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95062 To schedule an appointment to view the property, send an email describing yourself and your rental needs to schoonerrealtyrentals@gmail.com or contact Celeste Faraola Perie, Broker & Owner of Schooner Realty at celeste@faraola.com or call 831-239-4646. Learn more here

1 / 2 (Schooner Realty) 2 / 2 (Schooner Realty)

Why Schooner Realty?

We recently relocated to Santa Cruz from Massachusetts and asked Celeste Faraola Perie of Schooner Realty to help us find a new home. Celeste was the best! She understood our needs, kept in constant touch with us with new listings as they developed, and helped us understand the “big picture” around each option. — Javier and Julie of Capitola, CA

“Celeste was easy to communicate with and available to us whenever we needed to talk. When we found our new townhome, she helped us prepare our offer and facilitated our successful negotiation on the very same day we first saw the property. She worked with us, the seller’s agent, and the Title Company to help us get from offer to closing in just ten days! We recommend her services without reservation.”

Interested in selling your home? Celeste Faraola Perie, Owner - Schooner Realty Decades of Experience



Schooner delivers high service property management to protect your real estate investments. Let me help you safely navigate this highly nuanced market, whether you are buying or selling a home, investment property, or weekend getaway!



Licensed Realtor® since 1991

Real Estate Broker since 2010

Owner of Schooner Realty since 2014



celeste@faraola.com

(831) 239-4646

Recently SOLD Listings by Schooner Realty