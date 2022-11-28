Your home awaits: Rent this spacious Seabright cottage in Santa Cruz

Searching for a secluded spot to live out your beach-house dreams? Look no further than this spacious Pennsylvania Avenue cottage in Santa Cruz, CA. Located in the highly desirable Seabright area, this quaint abode offers a fresh and updated take on coastal living.

This private home is newly painted and boasts 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an additional room which can be converted for an office or study space. The home offers off-street parking, as well as a laundry room fitted with a utility sink.

Venture throughout to discover stunning vinyl plank floors, expansive skylights, and a gorgeous chef’s kitchen with impeccable granite countertops.

Each room of this home is strategically laid out to ensure an efficient separation of space from the home’s beautiful formal living and dining room spaces.

This home is unfurnished inside, and features a sprawling backyard area. Enjoy living at a walking distance from grocery stores, bus stops, beaches, and restaurants. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to find your bliss at this spacious Seabright cottage.

Full application is required with a background check. No pets allowed.

CONTACT INFORMATION Rent this cottage on Pennsylvania Avenue For more information on this property, send an email describing yourself and your rental needs to schoonerrealtyrentals@gmail.com or contact Anne Harrison, Property Manager at 831-425-1515. Learn more here

GET IN TOUCH TODAY Anne Harrison, Property Manager Aloha! I am excited to join Schooner Realty! I was born and raised in Santa Cruz and I am proud to call Santa Cruz my home. After graduating from UCSD, I moved to Hawaii where I met my husband and ended up living for 24 years. Our 3 amazing boys were lucky to grow up on Kauai and we still own our home in the town of Kilauea.



While on Kauai I started and owned a concierge business to service private homes in Hanalei Bay while also providing property management for an exclusive home in Princeville.



Now back in Santa Cruz, I am very excited to be once again working with my long time friend Celeste, supporting her in the property management of her rentals. I will also provide real estate assistance while studying for my real estate license. When I’m not in the office, you will find me down at the beach playing volleyball or mountain biking around Santa Cruz.

