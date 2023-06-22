Santa Cruz County now the most expensive rental market in the U.S., report finds

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

Santa Cruz County is now the most expensive rental market in the country, according to a new report.

The Santa Cruz-Watsonville metro area, which is made up solely of Santa Cruz County, moved into the top spot in the rankings of costliest rental markets in the United States in the latest edition of “Out Of Reach,’' an annual report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition, a nonprofit that aims to expand and preserve housing for people with low or extremely low incomes. Last year, the county ranked No. 2, behind the San Francisco metro area.

“This should surprise no one,” said Santa Cruz Mayor Fred Keeley. “We can’t call ourselves a progressive community anymore if we’re the least affordable rental market in the United States.”

According to the report, the fair market rent of a two-bedroom rental in the county is $3,293. Renters would have to earn an average “housing wage” of $63.33 an hour to be able to afford that rent, the report says.

A housing wage is the hourly wage a full-time worker must earn to afford a modest rental home without spending more than 30% of their income on housing costs. A person making the state minimum wage of $15.50 would have to work four such jobs to meet that amount.

The second-highest “housing wage” goes to the San Francisco metro area comprised of San Francisco, Marin and San Mateo counties at $61.31, nearly $2 less than Santa Cruz. The Santa Cruz-Watsonville metro area, San Francisco metro area and San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara metro area have held the top three spots every year in the annual report since 2019.

Keely said he thinks the most effective way to address affordability at the city level is to build the nearly 4,000 units required by the state by 2031. The state-mandated Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) is intended to address the low inventory and affordability challenges across the state.

Keeley acknowledged that the region’s current rental crisis stems in part from decisions that he and other local political leaders made in previous decades. As a county supervisor in the 1980s and ‘90s, when elected officials were focused on managing growth, he was part of the efforts to curb “unbridled levels of growth.” Now, he says he feels an added responsibility to fix the housing affordability challenges in Santa Cruz.

“So when managing our growth was the highest priority, elected officials, including myself, did that,” he said. “But that is one of the major contributing causes to why housing is so unaffordable now and why, at least for me, I feel an obligation to help correct that problem.”