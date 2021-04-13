Copyright © 2021, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap

Pleasure Point & Live Oak

News and features covering all of Pleasure Point and Live Oak. Stay in the know of neighborhood news and housing updates.

Business & Technology

Kaiser planning its largest Santa Cruz County campus in Live Oak: Here’s what you need to know

An artist rendering of the proposed 5940 Soquel Avenue Kaiser Permanente medical building project.

Business & Technology

Kaiser planning its largest Santa Cruz County campus in Live Oak: Here’s what you need to know

By Neil Strebig

The proposed Kaiser Permanente campus will include a four-story parking garage with an estimated 720 parking spots,...

Environment

Pleasure Point saboteurs strike Portola Drive bike safety pop-up

A county worker installs the wave delineators on Portola Drive in Pleasure Point.

Environment

Pleasure Point saboteurs strike Portola Drive bike safety pop-up

By Mallory Pickett

The nonprofit partnering with Santa Cruz County said it has “never had such unfriendly and aggressive behavior from the...

Development

Important shovels in the ground: Sights of groundbreaking at Live Oak health care, affordable housing campus

Groundbreaking ceremony for health care and housing campus at 1500 Capitola Road in Live Oak on May 22, 2021.

Development

Important shovels in the ground: Sights of groundbreaking at Live Oak health care, affordable housing campus

By Lookout Santa Cruz Staff

Health care and affordable housing organizations came together with Santa Cruz County politicians, donors and community...
Promoted Content

First-time homebuyer? Bay Federal’s new Homebuyer Program helps locals move into homeownership

Promoted Content

First-time homebuyer? Bay Federal’s new Homebuyer Program helps locals move into homeownership

Presented by Bay Federal Credit Union

Bay Federal Credit Union’s new First Time Homebuyer Program has provided loans for eight new homeowners for a total...

Latest News from Pleasure Point & Live Oak

Civic Life

More from Civic Life

Health

More Health

Environment

More from Environment

City Life

More in City Life
Stay connected & support local journalism
We’re all about Santa Cruz County, from north to south and in-between. Members have unlimited access to our 24/7 local news coverage.