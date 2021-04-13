Kaiser planning its largest Santa Cruz County campus in Live Oak: Here’s what you need to know
Kaiser planning its largest Santa Cruz County campus in Live Oak: Here’s what you need to know
The proposed Kaiser Permanente campus will include a four-story parking garage with an estimated 720 parking spots,...
The nonprofit partnering with Santa Cruz County said it has “never had such unfriendly and aggressive behavior from the...
Important shovels in the ground: Sights of groundbreaking at Live Oak health care, affordable housing campus
Health care and affordable housing organizations came together with Santa Cruz County politicians, donors and community...
First-time homebuyer? Bay Federal’s new Homebuyer Program helps locals move into homeownership
First-time homebuyer? Bay Federal’s new Homebuyer Program helps locals move into homeownership
Bay Federal Credit Union’s new First Time Homebuyer Program has provided loans for eight new homeowners for a total...
Latest News from Pleasure Point & Live Oak