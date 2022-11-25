U.S.A. vs. England World Cup match at Britannia Arms in Capitola Village

UNSUNG SANTA CRUZ |
The Stars and Stripes and the Union Jack coexisted peacefully Friday in Capitola. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Professional cheerleader Krazy George (right) was a presence at the Brit. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
A late whistle against England got hopes up, but the U.S. could not find the net. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Friday’s crowd spilled out on the Brit’s patio. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Fans of both sides were in high spirits throughout Friday’s game, goals or no goals. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
The late Queen Elizabeth II remains a presence at Capitola’s Britannia Arms. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Friday’s scoreless draw was not without its captivating moments. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
England fans were well represented Friday at the Brit. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
It was standing room only for U.S.A.-England on Friday at Capitola’s Britannia Arms. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Krazy George, aka George Michael Henderson, kept up the beat throughout Friday. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Londoner Andy Hewitt was behind the bar and rooting for both sides. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Fans eschewed Black Friday shopping for the red, white and blue. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Indoors and out, all eyes were on England-U.S.A. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Krazy George made it over the hill to cheer on the U.S. men’s team. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)