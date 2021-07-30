‘Katie’s carry-on bag is gonna be overweight’: Aptos triathlete adds a silver medal to her bronze

Aptos’ super triathlon couple, Katie and Tommy Zaferes, were already returning from the Tokyo Summer Games with a collective smile on their faces after Katie ran the race of her life earlier in the week to take bronze in the women’s race.

Tommy, who grew up in Aptos and had to give up on his own Olympic dreams seven years ago, was there to document the moment.

And he got an awesome assist from a photog friend for this special bit of the aftermath.

After the debut of triathlon mixed relay on Saturday morning (Japan time), the couple will be returning to their new home in Cary, N.C., with a bit more hardware.

Incredible performance from these four. 👏👏



Congratulations to Katie Zaferes, Kevin McDowell, Taylor Knibb and Morgan Pearson for winning a silver medal for Team USA! 🥈🇺🇸



What a way for the triathlon Mixed Relay event to make its Olympic debut. #TokyoOlympics #TokyoUnited pic.twitter.com/ZSgSYtExQz — USA Triathlon (@usatriathlon) July 31, 2021

We hope you all enjoyed the Olympic debut of the triathlon Mixed Relay!



As fun as it is to watch, it's even more fun for the athletes competing.



Take it from @KZaferes6. 👇🇺🇸#TokyoOlympics #TokyoUnited #Triathlon #TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/cJHs3va1Gg — USA Triathlon (@usatriathlon) July 31, 2021

If you haven’t yet read our story on Katie’s struggles leading up to Tokyo, you really should. Olympic perseverance is something beyond the normal and Katie Zaferes truly validated USA Triathlon’s decision to believe in her ability to push beyond.