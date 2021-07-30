‘Katie’s carry-on bag is gonna be overweight’: Aptos triathlete adds a silver medal to her bronze
Aptos’ super triathlon couple, Katie and Tommy Zaferes, were already returning from the Tokyo Summer Games with a collective smile on their faces after Katie ran the race of her life earlier in the week to take bronze in the women’s race.
UCSC Olympian's golden dream: Help destigmatize the mental health conversation in sports, society
Soon-to-be UC Santa Cruz student Izzy Connor plans to join the ranks of high-profile athletes like Simone Biles, Michael...
Tommy, who grew up in Aptos and had to give up on his own Olympic dreams seven years ago, was there to document the moment.
And he got an awesome assist from a photog friend for this special bit of the aftermath.
After the debut of triathlon mixed relay on Saturday morning (Japan time), the couple will be returning to their new home in Cary, N.C., with a bit more hardware.
If you haven’t yet read our story on Katie’s struggles leading up to Tokyo, you really should. Olympic perseverance is something beyond the normal and Katie Zaferes truly validated USA Triathlon’s decision to believe in her ability to push beyond.
