Santa Cruz Mountains Trail Stewardship transforms local trail access

Santa Cruz Mountains Trail Stewardship (SCMTS) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that builds and maintains great trails for everyone, and gets volunteers out to learn and dig into the trail building fun. They’ve got big plans to unlock brand new outdoor experiences next year, and you can help them bring new trails to life in 2022.

You might know SCMTS for their work building popular trails like Emma McCrary Trail in Pogonip, Enchanted Loop reroute in Wilder Ranch State Park, or Flow Trail in Soquel Demonstration State Forest.

Their next big project will transform trail access in Santa Cruz County, and bring new outdoor opportunities to hikers, cyclists, equestrians, birdwatchers, and more.

(William K Matthias)

Get excited - alongside the Bureau of Land Management, SCMTS is about to open 7,000 acres of the never-before-accessed Cotoni-Coast Dairies National Monument (CCD) to the public! This month, their professional Trail Crew is breaking ground on 19 miles of brand new trails for hikers, cyclists, and equestrians to enjoy.

Located in Santa Cruz County, the all-new CCD trail network will open in 2022 and bring rolling hills, challenging terrain, and breathtaking coastal views to visitors.

Start at the base of Highway 1 and make your way up through marine terraces and redwood forests to enjoy the Santa Cruz coast like never before. There will be accessible ADA trails, dog-friendly access, hiking-specific trails, and shared-use hiking, cycling, and equestrian trails.

(Santa Cruz Mountains Trail Stewardship)

SCMTS is $1 million into the $2.7 million of funding they need to raise in order to build all the trails at CCD.

If SCMTS hits their fundraising goal, the first phase of trails will open by the end of 2022.

Support Timeless Trails & Double Your Impact

By supporting SCMTS’ new Timeless Trails fundraising campaign, you can keep new trails at CCD on track, plus support trail rehabilitation in fire-damaged California State Parks and maintenance in local parks you know and love. Generous donors will match the first $100,000 contributed to Timeless Trails by the end of this year. Double your money and support responsible outdoor access by making a donation today!

Donate to Timeless Trails Today Give the Gift of Trails All contributions are tax-deductible and make fantastic holiday gifts. Make a contribution on behalf of a friend or family member, and pre-schedule a gift email to arrive in their inbox on the date of your choosing. Make a donation

Other Ways to Get Involved

Dig: Join the SCMTS team out in the field for volunteer trail work! Subscribe to the SCMTS newsletter to hear about upcoming events first. In addition to fully-supported large-scale Dig Days, SCMTS will also host drop-in volunteer opportunities with their professional Trail Crew four times a week.

Join the SCMTS team out in the field for volunteer trail work! Subscribe to the SCMTS newsletter to hear about upcoming events first. In addition to fully-supported large-scale Dig Days, SCMTS will also host drop-in volunteer opportunities with their professional Trail Crew four times a week. Sponsor: Are you a local business owner looking to give back? Become a sponsor of Timeless Trails and make your mark on this brand new National Monument. Email maddie@santacruztrails.org to learn more.