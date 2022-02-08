Harlem Globetrotters announce their iconic return to Santa Cruz

The Santa Cruz Warriors announced this month that the Harlem Globetrotters will once again bring their one-of-a-kind family experience to Kaiser Permanente Arena on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

The Globetrotters will showcase their signature ball-handling wizardry, rim-rattling dunks, trick shots, hilarious comedy and unequaled fan interactions. Tickets for the Harlem Globetrotters 2022 Tour are on sale now and tickets start at $18 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

The Spread Game Tour is a basketball event like no other. Ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag, and rim-rattling dunks are only some of the thrill you can expect from this fully modernized show. Combining streetball from the players who defined it with interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game. The Spread Game Tour introduces new premium fan experiences with unprecedented access and interaction, including celebrity court passes and meet and greets with players.

For over 95 years, the Harlem Globetrotters organization has been committed to spreading joy through their artful athleticism and unparalleled basketball skill. The Globetrotters have always been global ambassadors of goodwill.

The reimagined team is even more committed to bringing their voice to social justice conversations while inviting communities all over the U.S. to come together and recognize the power of our commonalities and celebrate our differences. The Globetrotters’ mission, to spread game and bring family entertainment to the world, continues to drive them today.

The originators of basketball style, influencers on today’s game, and skilled athletes of the highest order, the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 124 countries and territories on six continents since their founding in 1926. Proud inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, their mission to spread game and bring entertainment to the world continues to drive them today.

The Globetrotters are innovators of the game who popularized the jump shot, slam dunk, and invented the half-court hook shot. For nearly a century, the Globetrotters have exhibited Black excellence on and off the court, entertaining, inspiring, and advancing the racial progress of today.

The Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S. For more information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters’ official website, and follow them on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.