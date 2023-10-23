High school sports roundup: Watsonville volleyball turnaround, Soquel’s big gridiron win & Haley Jones honor

Editor’s note: Welcome to Lookout’s high school sports coverage. Our coverage is made possible by our members. Please become a member here today . Thomas Frey , an alum of Cabrillo College who has covered high school sports locally, will lead our coverage. His column — rounding up the week and looking forward to the next — will run each Monday. He’ll also profile an athlete of the month. We welcome your input — email thomas@lookoutlocal.com and news@lookoutlocal.com (with high school sports in the subject line).

The Pacific Coast Athletic League Mission Division volleyball title will be decided this week with Watsonville High School (8-2) sitting right behind Stevenson High School (9-1) and Monterey High School (9-2). The Wildcatz will take on Stevenson on Monday and Monterey on Tuesday.

Led by seniors Destiny Montes, Leslie Ceja and Valeria Garcia, juniors Daisy Cornejo, Calina Casillas, Danika Hernandez, Iliana Sarabia, Leslie Renteria and Aliylah Rodriguez and sophomore Sofia Murillo, these Wildcatz have etched their spots in the Watsonville history books. After finishing with just one winning season between 2012-20, Watsonville has locked up its second consecutive winning campaign. Cornejo paces the league with 86 aces.

Harbor High School 21, Pajaro Valley High School 6

Senior running back Jeovany Linares rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown as the Pirates evened up their Pacific Coast Athletic League Santa Lucia Division record at 2-2; they’re 5-3 overall. Senior James Veiga connected with fellow senior Ferris Vitali for two touchdowns in the win. Veiga completed 67% of his passes and Vitali had seven receptions for 82 yards. Seniors Michael Stetson and Charlie Platt had big days defensively, combining for 11 tackles. Three more seniors combined for four sacks as Brian Guerrero had a pair to set drives back and Dezmond Jones and Tyler Brown each had one. Pajaro Valley fell to 1-7.

1 / 7 Pajaro Valley’s Rusty Villasenor (50) gets airborne in an attempt to block a Harbor kick. (John P. Hefti / Lookout Santa Cruz) 2 / 7 Harbor High quarterback James Veiga (1) hands the ball off to Jeovany Linares (9) for a touchdown. (John P. Hefti / Lookout Santa Cruz) 3 / 7 Pajaro Valley High’s Andrew Salazar (2) tries to elude a shoestring tackle attempt by Harbor High’s Michael Servin. (John P. Hefti / Lookout Santa Cruz) 4 / 7 The Pajaro Valley Grizzlies approach the line of scrimmage Friday at Harbor. (John P. Hefti / Lookout Santa Cruz) 5 / 7 Quarterback Miguel Solano prepares to let one fly for Pajaro Valley. (John P. Hefti / Lookout Santa Cruz) 6 / 7 Jeovany Linares (9) gets ready to take the handoff from Harbor QB James Veiga during Friday’s home win against Pajaro Valley. (John P. Hefti / Lookout Santa Cruz) 7 / 7 Harbor quarterback James Veiga (1) scrambles during Friday night’s 21-6 victory over visiting Pajaro Valley. (John P. Hefti / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Next up for Harbor: At San Lorenzo Valley (3-6) on Saturday.

Next up for Pajaro Valley: At Greenfield (7-1) on Saturday.

Monte Vista Christian School 56, Santa Cruz High School 0

Junior quarterback Dominic Pierini tossed four touchdowns, to senior Angel Martinez, juniors Nico Downie and Nate Collins and sophomore Boston Ashe. Senior Connor Pallott started the game with a 95-yard kickoff return touchdown, then added two more rushing scores as the Mustangs improved to 4-4.

In his first game back since tearing his ACL in the spring, senior kicker Mario Melo converted all eight of his extra-point attempts.

Next up for Monte Vista Christian: Hosts Watsonville High School (3-5) on Friday.

Next up for Santa Cruz (0-7): At Scotts Valley High School (7-1) on Nov. 4.

Soquel High School 14, Palma High School 7

Soquel High’s Jordan McCord looks to put a move on a pair of Monterey High defenders in September. (John P. Hefti / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Senior Jordan McCord III caught the winning touchdown with 3:13 left to play in the ballgame as the Knights improved to 4-1 in the Pacific Coast Athletic League Gabilan Division and 7-2 overall. McCord caught both Soquel touchdowns in the game. Sophomore quarterback Sam Whelan was efficient all night, completing 10 of his 12 passes for 148 yards.

Next up for Soquel: At Aptos High School (2-6) on Nov. 3.

San Lorenzo Valley High School 21, Marina High School 14

Junior quarterback Jack Dagan hit senior Dominic Chiechi for a touchdown as the Cougars notch their third win of the season. Senior Mickey Ricigliano got a big touchdown and junior Riley Johnson had an interception to halt a drive in its tracks.

Next up for San Lorenzo Valley (3-6): Hosts Harbor High School (5-3) on Saturday.

Watsonville High School 46, St. Francis High School 26

The Wildcatz (3-5) scored often and from long distance. Sophomore Mathew Silva returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown. Junior Patrick Miller-Brown took a kickoff 70 yards for a score. Junior running back Alex Arevalo had nearly 200 yards rushing and three TDs, including a 95-yard run, one of the longest in the long history of the school. Junior Nathan Aguilar passed a touchdown to sophomore Luis Marquez and senior Guadalupe Rico kicked a 27-yard field goal.

St. Francis (3-5) held a 12-7 lead early after seniors Gavin Valencia rushed for a touchdown and Ben Dewig picked up a fumble and ran for a touchdown. Down 25-12, Valencia scored a second touchdown, and later in the game junior Javier Fonseca tossed a touchdown to senior Junior Ibarra.

Next up for St. Francis: At Seaside High School (5-2) on Friday.

Next up for Watsonville: At Monte Vista Christian School (4-4) on Friday.

Monterey High School 48, Aptos High School 43

Aptos took the lead 43-42 with 12 seconds when senior Matt Hood found Jasiah McKenzie in the end zone from 15 yards out. It wasn’t enough, though, as Kavon Collins, who had five touchdowns in the game for Monterey, returned the ensuing kickoff more than 90 yards for the winning score.

Next up for Aptos: At Hollister High School (2-5) on Friday.

Scotts Valley High School 52, Seaside High School 7

Seniors Quinn Turowski, Brady Siechen and Niko Iles all rushed for multiple touchdowns as the Falcons moved to 4-0 in the Pacific Coast Athletic League Mission North Division.

Next up for Scotts Valley (7-1): At North Monterey County High School (4-4) on Friday.

Volleyball

Harbor High in action at Scotts Valley High last month. (John Hefti / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Harbor High School won the Santa Cruz Coast Athletic League after taking down Santa Cruz High School and Mount Madonna School last week. The Pirates finished the league season 12-0 ahead of the SCCAL postseason tournament that occurs this week.

With the league title on the line against Santa Cruz High School on Tuesday, junior Isla Johnson led Harbor with 15 kills while fellow junior Sabine Kemos dominated at the net, notching 7 kills and blocking 4 shots. Sophomore Natalie Monroe had 8 kills and 7 blocks for the Cardinals.

Harbor completed its undefeated league season Thursday against Mount Madonna. Johnson had 11 kills, Kemos added 5 and junior Holly Rejfir also had 5. The Hawks were led by Eden Fisher and Cy Harris, who combined for 14 kills.

Tennis

The Santa Cruz Coast Athletic League tournament will start Tuesday at Imperial Courts Tennis Club in Aptos and conclude Wednesday afternoon with the championship matches. Top-seeded Aptos High School wrapped up an undefeated league season by defeating Santa Cruz High School and Soquel High School last week.

Seniors Tiana Smith and Natalie Victory, junior Aviana Andrews and sophomores Coral Collins, Isabella Calderon, Natalia Calderon and Neci Hoeptner all picked up victories for Aptos.

Scotts Valley High School finished in a tie with Santa Cruz High School for second in the league with a 5-3 record after defeating Soquel High School 6-1 on Tuesday in its league finale. Picking up victories for the Falcons were seniors Samantha Warner, Maya Benson and Kendal Wright, juniors Sofia Niklaus and Erin Szymanski, sophomores Aila Papadopoulous, Maya Wexler and Riya Kuriakose and first-year player Montserrat Burgos.



Boys water polo

Santa Cruz High School and Soquel High School finished the regular season as Santa Cruz Coast Athletic League co-champions.

Soquel had league matches last week against San Lorenzo Valley High School and Aptos High School, winning by scores of 23-4 and 13-1, respectively. Senior Malloy Wiens, Tucker Graessle and Hayes Pizzica, sophomores Tanner Connors and Noah Mitnick and first-year player Grady Dramis all scored at least two goals in one of those games.

Soquel High’s Stryder Stelck (left) is guarded by Santa Cruz High’s Hayden Johnson when the teams met earlier this month. (John P. Hefti / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz High had just one league match, a 17-7 victory over Harbor High School on Wednesday. Sophomore Hayden Johnson now has 66 goals on the season after putting five shots into the back of the net. Senior Pakalani Vaka-Saxton dominated in all phases of the match by recording a pair of assists and three steals. Fellow senior Eli Hunter had 2 assists, 4 steals and a goal and juniors Judah Mulder and Matthias Cruz combined for 7 goals.

Girls water polo

Soquel High School wrapped up another undefeated Santa Cruz Coast Athletic League season by defeating San Lorenzo Valley High School 19-1 on Tuesday and Aptos High School 14-3 on Thursday. Seniors Kayla Matthies, Leah Murphy, Summer Stelck and Amelie Stotland, sophomore Libby Forrest and first-year players Elizabeth Penny and Isabella Bridi-Milligan all put together multigoal games for the Knights.

Santa Cruz High School finished second in the league after defeating Harbor 19-6 on Tuesday. Seniors Zoe Ann Watson and Daisy Mueller and sophomore Violet Rubin each scored 5 goals for the Cardinals. Junior Abigail Higgins had 4 goals for Harbor and Kate Brandon and Alissa Brunette each scored a goal.

Aptos High School won the Santa Cruz Coast Athletic League title after beating Soquel High School on Saturday to finish undefeated in league play. Junior Izzy Graff scored two touchdowns, including a 60-yard scoring scamper. Junior quarterback Gaby Dow also had a 5-yard touchdown run in the 19-0 victory.

It was the Mariners’ second league win of the week, after they took down Scotts Valley High School 27-16 on Wednesday. Graff scored in that game as well, this time by intercepting a pass and returning it for a touchdown.

“I do want to give a shout-out to my coaching staff, Gabby Fely, Angela Chmelicek and Gabriella Russo,” coach Denise Russo said after the Mariners wrapped up their undefeated season. The SCCAL tournament will be played Saturday.

Alumni

Santa Cruz native Haley Jones gets the key to the city after leading Stanford to the 2021 NCAA title. (Jaden Schaul / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Haley Jones of Santa Cruz was named to the 2023 WNBA All-Rookie team after her first season with the Atlanta Dream. Jones went to Archbishop Mitty High School and was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player after she helped lead Stanford to a national championship in 2021. She was the sixth overall pick in the 2023 WNBA draft, the highest-drafted player from Santa Cruz in the history of the league.

This week in history

On Oct. 27, 1894, Stanford football made a trip to Santa Cruz for an intrasquad scrimmage between the first and second teams. Walter Camp, dubbed “The Father of American Football” for creating the line of scrimmage, the system of downs and more, was Stanford’s second-year coach after winning nine national championships at Yale. Also a part of that Stanford squad was future U.S. President Herbert Hoover, a team manager.

