San Lorenzo Valley

News and features covering all of San Lorenzo Valley from Ben Lomond to Felton. Stay in the know of neighborhood news and housing updates.

Four members of Ben Lomond militia group plead guilty to obstruction in 2020 mountain shootout

Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller

By Lookout Santa Cruz Staff

Four members of the Ben Lomond militia group “Grizzly Scouts” have pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice for...

Judge acknowledges unpopularity of sexually violent predator’s Bonny Doon placement, but wants to hear more

Members of the Bonny Doon community turned out Tuesday morning

By Neil StrebigHaneen Zain

Santa Cruz Superior Court Judge Syda Cogliati continued the hearing about “sexually violent predator” Michael Cheek’s...

A test of ‘Bonny Doon Strong’: Why a ‘sexually violent predator’ should not be this community’s next battle

The house on Wild Iris Lane in Bonny Doon that Liberty Healthcare has recommended Michael Cheek be placed.

A test of ‘Bonny Doon Strong’: Why a ‘sexually violent predator’ should not be this community’s next battle

By Mark Conley

As 30% of its population continues to either rebuild, mitigate damage or choose where else to go next, the state of...
First-time homebuyer? Bay Federal’s new Homebuyer Program helps locals move into homeownership

Presented by Bay Federal Credit Union

Bay Federal Credit Union’s new First Time Homebuyer Program has provided loans for eight new homeowners for a total...

