JOSEPH RAYMOND FRIBERG: Jan. 13, 1948 - Nov. 16, 2011

Joseph Raymond Friberg passed away on Saturday after a valiant battle with cancer. He touched may lives with his gentle spirit and positive outlook on life. Joe was born in Santa Cruz, CA and graduated from Santa Cruz High School and earned a degree in Political Science from University of California, Santa Cruz. After serving in the US Navy for 4 years, Joe enjoyed a 30 year career with the Santa Cruz Police Department. He achieved the rank of Police Chief, retired in 2005 and started a second career as a high school baseball coach at Soquel High School.

Joe is survived by his loving wife, Julia; devoted children Pat Johnson (Jack) if San Jose, Kathy Dami (Don) of Monterey, and Christopher Friberg of Danville. He is also survived by his sister Fran Jones of Milqaukee, WI; brother Clark Friberg of Irvibe, CA; his father and mother-in-law Jonathan and Brenda Smith of Danville. His generous loving spirit will be missed by all who knew him.

Funeral Service

6:00 - 8:00 pm

November 27, 2011

Santa Cruz Memorial Mission Chapel

1927 Ocean Street Ext.

Santa Cruz, California, United States

831-426-1601

