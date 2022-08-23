RONALD JOE PHILLIPS: April 5, 1948 – August 3, 2022

Our beloved and faithful Ronald Joe Phillips went to be with Jesus on August 3, 2022. Ron was born on April 5, 1948 to McKinley and Lois (Cornelius) Phillips in Woodlake, California. His journey through life included Visalia, San Jose, and Santa Cruz, California; and Surprise, Arizona.

Ron excelled at wrestling, track, saxophone, and as the Class President at Redwood High School. After high school he attended Fullerton College in Southern California. Ron met Becky at (name of place), where they both worked. He proposed to her later on the beach in Newport.

Our beloved & faithful Ronald Joe Phillips went to be with Jesus on August 3, 2022, leaving behind here on earth his adored & cherished wife of 53 years, Becky, their four children, Wyndy Penner, Abraham Phillips, Rebecca Hutton, & Lois Rose Burkhardt, sixteen grandchildren, & nine great-grandchildren, his sister, several nieces & nephews. He profoundly influenced countless lives in business, in family, in ministry, and supported with his whole heart, as only he could, those he cared about. His loyalty, faithfulness, determination, willingness & humility to apologize & change, all while serving others, became a hallmark of his life.

Linked In-Spirit which you can view here https://linktr.ee/Joelinks was a passion project he loved to pour his life’s work into & give freely to others. He sought to know & love Jesus more & more, & had recently discovered the joy & power of the Holy Spirit, while learning the blessing of faithfully abiding in the Lord.

Born April 5, 1948 to McKinley and Lois (Cornelius) Phillips in Woodlake, CA. His journey in life included Visalia, San Jose & Santa Cruz, CA & Surprise, AZ. His heart grew more for his family, as he strove to overcome life’s challenges.

He will be greatly missed by many, & few of us who knew him would be who we are today without him. Those of us who had the blessing of knowing his heart will miss him with everything in us. If he cannot be with us, we are so grateful he is home with his cherished Jesus in Heaven.

He excelled at wrestling, track, saxophone and as Redwood High School Class President. He then attended Fullerton, before meeting his wife at his first college job & soon after having his four children which began his legacy & life’s joy of many grandchildren & great grandchildren. He enjoyed telling bear jokes, playing & singing love songs to his wife & coming up with creative ways to make the grandchildren laugh instead of cry. As he grew older his greatest joy was doing weekly Bible studies with his grandchildren by phone call or in person. One of our last precious memories & photos with him was doing Bible study with his grandchildren in the same city he proposed to his wife in, Newport Beach.