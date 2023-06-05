CONNOR MASARICH: December 17, 1994 - May 12, 2023

Connor loved fishing, hiking, making and playing music, rock climbing, snowboarding, fitness, and technology. As a budding professional, he worked in Cyber Security.

Connor was kind, warm-hearted, loved the art of conversation, loved his family, and always made time with close friends. He was always up for an adventure and traveled to Cuba, Alaska, Chile, Dominican Republic, and the Czech Republic.

Surviving Connor is His Mother, Teresa A. Monaghan - a resident of San Antonio, Florida; his Father, Joseph G. Masarich, resident of San Jose CA, His Brother, Daniel G. Masarich - resident of San Antonio Florida; as well as many loving Aunt’s/Uncles and Cousins.

Connor’s Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the Chaminade Whitney Resort at 1 Chaminade Lane, Santa Cruz, CA 95065, from noon - 3:00 PM. A celebration of life will follow in Wisconsin, and the date will be determined and announced soon.

We will miss Connor immensely.

Instead of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Hungry for Music at hungryformusic.org . contact@hungryformusic.or

Click here to make a contribution in honor of Conor Masarich

(Hungry For Music)

